Kredivo Partners with Indonesia's Largest Lifestyle Retailer, to Make Global Brands More Affordable for Customers Users can now utilize the 30-day pay later option and 3-month installment with 0% interest or 6- and 12- month installments with 2.6% interest per month at numerous retail outlets

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kredivo, the leading "Buy Now, Pay Later" platform in Indonesia, today announced a strategic partnership with PT Mitra Adiperkasa, Tbk (MAP), Indonesia's largest lifestyle retailer. The partnership enables customers to shop for high-quality products from world-class brands including Zara, Calvin Klein, Sephora, Lacoste and more, while maintaining a healthy cash flow by paying them over time with low interest rates.

Kredivo (PRNewsfoto/Kredivo) (PRNewswire)

General Manager of Kredivo Indonesia, Lily Suriani said, "Our internal data shows that there is a more than 50% growth of transaction value in the fashion category in 2021 compared to 2020 as out-of-home activities have increasingly resumed back to normal. Our partnership with MAP is an important step for us to accommodate users' needs and to realize our commitment to make it easier for them to shop at the best retailers with a fast, convenient and affordable payment option. We are very pleased to offer this new access point to our customers and we are excited to partner with MAP, Indonesia's number 1 and largest lifestyle company that has 2,600 outlets in 81 cities across Indonesia."

Operating in Indonesia for more than 27 years, MAP fulfills customers' demand in lifestyle and food and beverages through its omni-channel chains across Indonesia. The integration between Kredivo and MAP is live as of January 25th, 2022. Kredivo can be used as a payment method at the following MAP retailers: Zara, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Pull&Bear, Lacoste, Cotton On, Mango, Calvin Klein, DKNY, Forever New, Pandora, Kipling, Swatch, Tissot, Tommy Hilfiger, Marks & Spencer, Sephora, Oysho, Rubi, Typo, Swarovski, Travelogue, and Ben Sherman. In the future, Kredivo is set to expand their services and collaborate with other MAP brands.

About Kredivo

Kredivo is the leading digital credit platform in Indonesia that gives customers instant credit financing for ecommerce and offline purchases, and personal loans, based on real-time decisioning. Kredivo users can buy now and pay later with one of the lowest interest rates amongst digital credit providers in the country. Kredivo's merchant partners benefit from instant point-of-sale financing, powered by its unique 2-click checkout. Kredivo is operated by FinAccel, a Singapore headquartered financial technology company, with a mission to make financial services fast, affordable and accessible. FinAccel is backed by leading investors such as Mirae Asset, Naver, Square Peg Capital, Telkom Indonesia and Jungle Ventures, among others. Kredivo is supervised by OJK's multi-finance division in Indonesia. To know more about FinAccel and Kredivo, visit www.finaccel.co and www.kredivo.com.

Media Contact:



Kredivo Indonesia Clarity PR

Tubagus Aditya Jocelynn Stidham

press@finaccel.co jocelynn.stidham@clarity.pr



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kredivo