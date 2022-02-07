First-to-Market Vendor Management Application for Pharma R&D

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategikon Pharma announced today they are adding a new application to complete the Clinical Maestro® Sponsor Edition platform- VISION for R&D vendor management. This major update to their Clinical Maestro platform is a powerful, first-to-market, clinical vendor governance solution that uniquely addresses the requirements of biopharmaceutical companies for R&D oversight and vendor performance management.

Vendor management is a key activity in biopharma R&D management involving multiple departments: Outsourcing, Procurement, Finance, Quality, and Clinical Operations. This complex set of data resides in Excel spreadsheets and disparate systems, requiring manual consolidation of key performance indicators and risk scores. With more pressure than ever to comply with oversight regulations, quality standards, and faster, data-driven decisions, the frustration with the process is reaching peak levels.

VISION, part of the Clinical Maestro platform of SaaS applications, is an innovative, fit-for-purpose solution that provides all the key elements of vendor quality and strategic management including contracts, operational performance, quality, and financial KPIs under a single, visionary umbrella. It enables clear visibility into vendors' activity details across studies, departments, therapeutic areas, and geography through powerful data integration and dashboards, eliminating >90% of manual activities and data entry associated with vendor performance tracking. VISION is easily configurable to address the specific needs of small, medium, and large pharmaceutical sponsors.

"We designed the Clinical Maestro Sponsor Edition to address all the major pain points of clinical business operations through cutting-edge technology: clinical study planning and budgeting, outsourcing management, contract tracking, and forecasting. With the addition of VISION, we are completing the cycle by bringing new vendor qualification, existing vendor risk scoring and performance management under the same ecosystem, giving strategic sourcing managers, quality groups, and outsourcing teams unprecedented transparency into all key aspects of vendor governance," said Anca Copaescu, Founder and CEO of Strategikon Pharma.

About Clinical Maestro by Strategikon

Clinical Maestro is a SaaS solution that equips all participants in developing clinical trials, including both Biopharmaceutical companies and R&D Service Providers with state-of-the-art tools to budget, source, and manage faster, more accurately, and with less effort. Please visit www.clinicalmaestro.com for more details.

Contact:

Karen Wills

Strategikon

617-899-0986

kwills@strategikonpharma.com

View original content:

SOURCE Strategikon Pharma