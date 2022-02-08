Stoplight Earns Spot on G2's 2022 Best Software Awards for Fastest Growing Products

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoplight , a leader in API design, today announced it has been named to G2's 2022 Best Software Awards, ranking 77th on the Fastest Growing Products list. Operating a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually, G2 ranks the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

"We are happy to be recognized as one of the fastest growing products by G2. We are thrilled to experience tremendous growth as APIs become an ever more critical component of any software development program. Every company will be an API company, just as every company has become a tech company in one way, shape, or form," shares Stoplight CEO, Steve Rodda.

This the second recognition for Stoplight already in 2022 following a year of record growth and honors for the company. In addition to multiple user-driven recognitions last year including being named a market leader in the G2 new category and Fall 2021 Grid Report for API Design , Stoplight also doubled in employee size and was recognized in its hometown as an Austin A-List winner .

"Our annual Best Software List aims to guide buyers on their purchasing decisions, knowing they can trust in the credibility and objectivity of our scoring algorithms. We applaud those companies named to our 2022 list, as they've earned the satisfaction among their customers as well as an impressive market presence," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2.

Stoplight kicked off 2021 with a round of funding and proceeded to lead the industry in API design innovation. Over the course of the year, as Stoplight platform usage doubled, the company released real-time collaboration features, support for OpenAPI 3.1, improved ruleset creation for better governance, and new documentation features including image and embed support as well as DevPortal creation tools. The company's popular open-source linting tool, Spectral, also gained wider adoption. The company plans to release more features this ear to improve governance, standardiation and collaboration to better integrate API design and management within the entire software development lifecycle.

The top 100 software sellers are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each seller, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be included in one of G2's Software Sellers or Software Products "Best Of" lists, a software seller or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year.

