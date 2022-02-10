SANDLER'S ANNUAL SALES & LEADERSHIP SUMMIT RETURNS IN-PERSON WITH VIRTUAL OPTION

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Sandler leads the way in transforming organizations into world-class operations through the power of resilience, the annual Sandler Summit in Orlando, FL (https://www.sandler.com/summit/) brings together the world's most successful business, sales, leadership, and management professionals.

Sandler Training Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sandler Training) (PRNewswire)

In addition to the unique opportunity to collaborate and network with other successful, highly motivated professionals across all industries, attendees of the Summit are invited to share ideas and participate in sessions led by top Sandler professionals and special guests. Sandler (www.sandler.com) is one of the largest training organizations in the world, providing innovative customer-focused content, tools, and resources designed to increase performance and stature of those involved in revenue generation.

Learn from the best with keynotes and presentations from David Mattson, CEO & President of Sandler; Yamini Rangan, CEO, Hubspot; Robert "Cujo" Teschner, Founder & CEO, VMax Group; Aaron Montgomery, Managing Partner, Montgomery Development Group; and Joe Galvin, Chief Research Officer, Vistage Worldwide. Other speakers include Kerri Martinek, Head of Global Brand and Marketing, Sandler; Bill Bartlett, Executive Vice President of Sales, Sandler; Mike Montague, Director of Community Engagement, Sandler; and a wide range of Sandler trainers including Sofia Rodriguez, Mike Jones, Mike Crandall, and Amy Woodall – a full list is available at https://events.bizzabo.com/347839/page/1887265/speakers.

General sessions and breakout sessions will cover Sales Leadership in the Future; Driving Growth Through Resilient Leadership; The Past, Present and Future of Selling; I/R: From Theory to Practice; Building a Resilient High-Performance Team; Maintaining a World Class Sales Organization in a Post-Pandemic World; 21st Century Prospecting; What the Most Profitable Brands Know About Sales and Marketing Alignment; and many other topics. Attendees will leave the Summit with actionable tactics and strategies to elevate their organization and strengthen their sales teams into a resilient force.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sandler