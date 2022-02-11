ADMI INC. AND EXPERIENTIAL VENTURES HOSPITALITY LLC TO DEVELOP SPORTS ILLUSTRATED RESORTS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP Sports Illustrated announces its new hospitality vertical that will offer an array of experiences for travelers, families, and sports fans

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADMI Inc. and Experiential Ventures Hospitality LLC, in partnership with Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a brand development, marketing and entertainment company and owner of the Sports Illustrated brand, today announced plans to launch Sports Illustrated Resorts – new premium, lifestyle resort and entertainment destinations. The announcement will be celebrated at The Party, Sports Illustrated's annual Big Game event, on February 12 at Century Park in Los Angeles.

The first Sports Illustrated Resort property is expected to be unveiled in 2022 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Located in Cap Cana, one of the largest and most exclusive resort developments in the Western Hemisphere, the property and adjacent area offer an unlimited array of activities, including golf, sportfishing, scuba diving, snorkeling, horseback riding, water sports, zip lining, biking, hiking and more. Plans are also underway for the development of an interactive hotel and resort in Orlando as well as other exciting destinations throughout the continental United States and Hawaii.

"The mission of Sports Illustrated Resorts is to provide a vibrant and interactive experience," said Joseph Cellura, Chairman of ADMI Inc., and Christopher Schroeder, CEO of Experiential Ventures Hospitality LLC. "People are looking for experiences that allow them to be more active and participatory, and Sports Illustrated Resorts will create the ultimate immersive experiences for guests through the various hospitality categories and destinations we plan to enter."

Each Sports Illustrated Resort will include a host of attractions from live action sports and entertainment to quality dining, wellness and relaxation. The portfolio of properties is expected to include university locations, upscale golf destinations, chic beach clubs, eco-adventure lodges and large format resorts.

"We are excited to expand Sports Illustrated in such a thrilling and interactive way, engaging travelers, families and sports fans like never before," said Dan Dienst, Executive Vice Chairman of ABG. "ADMI's vision for Sports Illustrated Resorts is to create a portfolio of immersive lifestyle properties that will become go-to destinations for individuals and families seeking active vacation experiences."

About Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated (SI) is an unparalleled and influential leader recognized for shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams and fans worldwide. At the intersection of sports, lifestyle and entertainment, Sports Illustrated is a 360-degree enterprise that delivers immersive content, innovative digital experiences, unforgettable events, and original products. Its award-winning media outlet brings powerful storytelling to life through probing profiles, up-to-date news and game-day stats on SI.com, social media and the monthly print magazine. The most trusted name in sports transcends media through SI Tix , a fan ticketing platform for sports and entertainment events and SI Sportsbook , the most trusted platform in sports betting, which recently launched in Colorado with more states to follow. Sports Illustrated Studios translates the biggest and most compelling stories, characters and moments in sports into long-form film, television and audio content. The franchise brings its unique and authentic perspective to marquee events and captivating brand activations including The Sports Illustrated Awards, The Party, and Club SI.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 30 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass and e-commerce channels and in more than 7,800* freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. ABG's portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Reebok®*, Eddie Bauer®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Nautica®, Izod®, Forever 21®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Nine West®, Jones New York®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Van Heusen®, Arrow®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Vision Street Wear®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Herve Leger®, Frye®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Thomasville®, Drexel® and Henredon®. Pending acquisition in Q1 2022*.

About ADMI Inc. and Experiential Ventures Hospitality LLC

ADMI Inc. and Experiential Ventures Hospitality LLC are leaders in experience-driven hospitality, themed entertainment, retail, and innovative technology in a live, work, and play environment. The seasoned team has worked with leading global brands including Disney, MGM, Apple, American Express, Marriott and IHG, in addition to significant Heritage Brands including Samsonite, Reebok, Filson and more.

