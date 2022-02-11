NASA Awards Rapid IV On-Ramp II Contracts for Spacecraft Systems

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded three contracts under the on-ramp feature of the Rapid Spacecraft Acquisition IV (Rapid IV) contract. These multi-agency contracts are available to support all NASA centers and other federal agencies.

The awardees are:

Lockheed Martin Corporation, Lockheed Martin Space, Littleton, Colorado

QinetiQ Space NV, Kruibeke, Belgium

Space Flight Laboratory, University of Toronto Institute for Aerospace Studies, Toronto, Canada

The work will be performed at the contractors' facilities at the locations listed above.

The Rapid IV multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts allow the U.S. government to place firm-fixed price delivery orders for spacecraft and related services. These contracts, which may support various NASA centers and other federal agencies, have a combined potential maximum value of $6 billion, with the ability to issue firm-fixed-price delivery orders. This value includes all the delivery orders issued from the Rapid IV contract and is not the order value to any one vendor. The period of performance begins Tuesday, Feb. 15, and runs through Aug. 31, 2025.

The on-ramp feature used with these contracts allows for the original solicitation to be periodically reopened to give new vendors the opportunity to propose flight proven spacecraft designs. This option also gives vendors already awarded a Rapid IV contract the opportunity to propose additional flight-proven spacecraft designs and/or update their existing catalog designs.

The Rapid IV contracts serve as a rapid and flexible means for the government to acquire spacecraft and related components, equipment, and services in support of NASA missions and/or other federal government agencies. The spacecraft designs, related items and services may be tailored, as needed, to meet the unique needs of each mission.

For more information regarding Rapid IV spacecraft vendors and their core spacecraft offered, visit the Rapid Spacecraft Development Office website

https://rsdo.gsfc.nasa.gov

