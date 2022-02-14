2022 UCA NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL CHEERLEADING CHAMPIONSHIP HONORS TOP TEAMS

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition – is pleased to announce that the 2022 National High School Cheerleading Championship took place on February 11-13, 2022, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at The Walt Disney World®.

The National High School Cheerleading Championship, produced by Universal Cheerleaders Association, a Varsity Spirit brand, is the pinnacle of cheerleading competitions for high school cheerleaders across the country. The event hosted over 2,100 performances across 32 states. All teams invited to compete at the championship qualified at a regional competition in 2021. Teams were credentialed in cheer safety and leadership training, endorsed by the National Federation of High School Sports (NFHS), as well as in the areas of crowd leading, spirit raising, ambassadorship, athleticism, and entertainment. Teams performed in an exclusive performance at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the HP Field House, Visa Athletic Center or The AdventHealth Arena – the first ever building dedicated to exclusively hosting cheer and dance events.

"The National High School Cheerleading Championship has been a spectacle to celebrate the incredible accomplishments of young people for almost 40 years; however, this year is something special," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "Considering the challenges these cheerleaders have had to face over the last two years, and the work they've done in raising spirit, these athletes have brought school spirit and community pride back to life on their campuses during a time when schools needed it most. We are proud, honored and humbled to be able to magnify what these remarkable athletes are doing and the good they have done on campuses across America."

The National High School Cheerleading Championship was the first of its kind in 1980, created to reward cheerleaders for their work on the sidelines and to create a venue in which they could be recognized for their talents and abilities. This championship has been featured on ESPN since 1983 and Varsity Spirit is one of ESPN's longest-running collaborators. Varsity Spirit partnered with the Walt Disney World® Resort in 1995 and has been creating unforgettable National Championship experiences ever since.

For more information on the National High School Cheerleading Championship, please visit Varsity.com. Varsity Spirit live streamed the championship on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. Videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend, and full results listings are available on Varsity TV. The championship will air on ESPN2 and ESPNU beginning in the Spring of 2022. Viewers can check their local listings for air times.

Select Varsity Division Winners include:

Super Varsity:

Super Varsity Division I: Houston High School | Germantown, TN

Super Varsity Division II: St. Joseph's Academy | Baton Rouge, LA

Large Varsity :

Large Varsity Division I: Independence High School | Thompson's Station, TN

Large Varsity Division II : Live Oak High School | Denham Springs, LA

Large Varsity Coed: Bartow High School | Bartow, FL

Medium Varsity:

Medium Varsity Division I: Bullitt East High School | Mt. Washington, KY

Medium Varsity Division II: Pulaski County High School | Somerset, KY

Medium Varsity Coed: Stewarts Creek High School | Smyrna, TN

Small Varsity:

Small Varsity Division I: Madison Central High School | Richmond, KY

Small Varsity Division II: Pikeville High School | Pikeville, KY

Small Varsity Coed: Blackman High School | Murfreesboro, TN

Game Day:

Varsity Game Day Live: Independence High School | Thompson's Station, TN

Super Varsity Game Day Division I: Franklin High School | Franklin, TN

Super Varsity Game Day Division II: Crandall High School | Crandall, TX

Large Varsity Game Day Division I: Oak Grove High School | Hattiesburg, MS

Large Varsity Game Day Division II: Lago Vista High School | Lago Vista, TX

Large Varsity Coed Game Day : West Harrison High School | Gulfport, MS

Medium Varsity Game Day Division I: Northwest Rankin High School | Flowood, MS

Medium Varsity Game Day Division II: Opp High School | Opp, AL

Medium Varsity Coed Game Day: Mandeville High School | Mandeville, LA

Small Varsity Game Day Division I: Bloomington Jefferson High School

Small Varsity Game Day Division II: Purvis High School | Purvis, MS

Small Varsity Coed Game Day: Owasso High School | Owasso, OK

