Carrier Ranks No. 9 on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies List

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, has ranked ninth on Barron's 2022 list of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the U.S.

"Our mission at Carrier is to create solutions that matter for people and our planet, and we are very proud to be named one of America's Most Sustainable Companies," said Carrier Chairman & CEO Dave Gitlin. "Buildings are responsible for nearly 40% of greenhouse gas emissions and we are uniquely positioned to provide innovative technologies and services to help our customers meet their accelerating sustainability goals. We have committed to helping customers reduce their carbon footprints by more than one gigaton and achieving carbon neutrality in our own operations by 2030."

The list ranks the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies based on 230 performance indicators, including workplace diversity, data security and greenhouse-gas emissions, and how they performed for shareholders, employees, customers, community and the planet. Barron's noted that shares of 47 of the 100 companies on its list, including Carrier, outperformed the S&P 500 index in 2021.

About Carrier

As the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

