February is the month of Lingerie: Curve New York returns for the Intimates market week

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curve New York is returning to the Javits Center on Feb 27th-March 1st. This premiere intimate apparel & lingerie event will run concurrently with the contemporary women's fashion trade event Coterie.

Curve New York will offer 1000+ buyers the ability to connect, shop, and network with 125+ international brands who will be presenting their new Fall 2022-2023 collections.

The previous Curve New York event was held in August 2021 at Spring Studios in Tribeca, New York City. "The smaller venue was chosen as we were very conservative when planning our first in-person event post pandemic. Business is now returning to normalcy & we are feeling cautiously optimistic. The Javits Center was an obvious choice for February 2022 because it provides everything we need for a successful show: more exhibition space, flexibility in booth layouts, & a very safe environment with specific Covid protocols," says Raphael Camp, President of Curve, the Fashion division of Comexposium USA.

"2021 ended very positively for intimate apparel specialty stores. Many retailers will be coming to the Curve show in February with larger open to buy along with a desire to discover new brands to keep their stores unique. Additionally, we expect ready-to-wear buyers to visit the Curve show after shopping next-door show Coterie. They are recognizing the trend of loungewear & lifestyle dressing is not losing momentum anytime soon," says Kirsten Griffin, Director of Visitor Promotion.

"2021 was an uplifting year for the intimate apparel industry," says Todd Mick of the NPD Group. Join him and Kristin Classi-Zummo for a review of the industry performance, emerging trends, and the 2022 outlook. Monday Feb 28 at 9:00 am at the Curve Event Lounge. RSVP here: https://tinyurl.com/2e6yuns6

New at Curve New York is Lingerie Briefs Salon, an area specifically dedicated to the rising stars of intimate apparel curated by Ellen Lewis of the Lingerie Briefs & Alison Connolly, formerly of Faire Frou Frou. The Salon will highlight upcoming designers including the winner of the 2021 Underfashion Club design contest, and incredible new brands. Here is the complete list: Apilat Lingerie, Avery Rose, Beaute Sauvage, Birds of Paradise, Brooke Ullman, Cadolle, Emma Harris, Evgenia, Helen Sanchez, Love & Swans, Ludique, Movelle, NK IMODE, Noelle Wolf, Pure Chemistry, Raine & bea, Taryn Winters and the underargument.

Please contact Kirsten.Griffin@comexposium.com

View original content:

SOURCE Comexposium US