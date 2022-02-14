Labrada Nutrition/Lean Body® Announces Distribution Agreement with Industry Leader The Honickman Companies

HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Labrada Nutrition today announced a long-term distribution agreement with The Honickman Companies through its Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company of New York, Inc.

6 RTD Pic (PRNewswire)

The Honickman Companies will distribute Labrada Nutrition's Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes in the NY area

Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company of New York, Inc. will distribute Labrada Nutrition's Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes in the New York area, covering eight counties, including the five boroughs in New York City, and serving over 12 million people.

Lean Body® Protein Shakes contain 40 grams of high-quality protein with zero grams of sugar and come in eight delicious flavors in sustainably packaged Tetra Pak cartons.

"Like The Honickman Companies, Labrada Nutrition is a family-owned-and-operated business with decades of experience and a commitment to furthering the health and wellness of its customers," said Labrada Nutrition's CEO and Founder Lee Labrada. "We are excited about partnering with The Honickman Companies to make Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes available to customers in the New York area.

"Lean Body® is doing exceptionally well in different parts of the country, and with The Honickman Companies' leadership, we will now grow a stronger relationship with retailers and customers in the Northeast," Labrada added. "Our goal is a 'Lean Body® for Everybody,' and our mission is to help people get into great shape and be healthy for life. Working with The Honickman Companies will bring us closer to realizing this important goal."

"The Honickman Companies continue to add outstanding brands to our portfolio that will expand our product offerings with sustainable packaging and nutritional benefits. This is why we're excited to bring Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes to our customers," said Reginald Goins, President and COO of The Honickman Companies. "This addition to our portfolio means that our valued customers will continue to have an even more well-rounded selection of beverages to choose from to build healthy families and healthy communities."

The Honickman Companies are leaders in the nonalcoholic beverage industry, comprising five companies and 17 facilities stretching from New York to the North Carolina border with over 60 brands. Their portfolio includes products from PepsiCo, Keurig Dr Pepper and many other leading brand owners.

About Labrada Nutrition

Labrada Nutrition, headquartered in Houston, Texas, was founded in 1995 by IFBB Pro Bodybuilding Hall of Famer and former Mr. Universe Lee Labrada. The company creates and distributes a range of nutritional products and supplements including Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes and meal replacements. The company also provides education on fitness, nutrition and health to support the company mission of helping people get into their best shape.

Labrada Nutrition products are proudly made in America. Since 1995 all Labrada supplements are lab-tested by an independent third-party analytical lab to ensure that "If it's on the label, it's in the bottle." That's why Labrada has become the most trusted name in sports nutrition.

The Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shake comes in 17 oz. and 8.45 oz. resealable, environmentally-friendly Tetra Pak cartons that "Protect What's Good.™"

Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes are available worldwide in select retailers, convenience stores and gyms.

For more information, visit www.leanbody.com

Follow Labrada Nutrition/Lean Body on social media: Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/leanbodynation/) and Facebook (facebook.com/Leanbody/).

ABOUT THE HONICKMAN COMPANIES

The Honickman Companies are privately held manufacturers, sellers and distributors of some of the world's leading consumer brands across six states (NY, NJ, PA, DE, MD, VA) and Washington, D.C. The Honickman Companies together are one of the nation's largest independently owned nonalcoholic bottlers proudly selling products from PepsiCo, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Danone, Essentia, Talking Rain, Polar Beverages and many other fine companies. For more information about the Honickman Companies, visit www.hongrp.com.

The Honickman Companies

Kate Wilhelm Kenneth Hilario Kate@ceislermedia.com khilario@ceislermedia.com P: 856-304-7232 P: 215-917-8074

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LABRADA BODYBUILDING NUTRITION, INC.