Leadership Experts Morriss, Giang to Headline the 2022 Senior Living Executive Conference Serving as the official meeting of Argentum, the year's most important gathering of nearly 3,000 senior living professionals will return in-person in Minneapolis, with a focus on strategies and solutions to succeed in a reshaped world

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Senior Living Executive Conference (SLEC), the official annual meeting of Argentum, the leading national association exclusively dedicated to supporting companies operating professionally managed, senior living communities, today announced highlights of a powerful May program that will be headlined by two internationally acclaimed leadership experts.

Anne Morriss, leadership coach and executive founder of The Leadership Consortium (TLC), will deliver "Building (and Rebuilding) Trust," on Tuesday, May 17 at 8:00 a.m. Vinh Giang, founder of Encyclopedia of Magic and CEO of Luminary Productions, will present, "The Leaders Instrument: Amplify the Best Parts of You," at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18.

Morriss is a highly sought-after leadership coach whose company, TLC, works to build successful executive teams and prepare emerging leaders for senior leadership. She co-authored the book, "Unleashed: The Unapologetic Leader's Guide to Empowering Everyone Around You," focusing on how to unlock the potential of others.

Giang travels the world performing magic and teaching communication skills. Using themes of perspective, empowerment, goal setting and positive mind-set, he encourages others to believe in the possibility for positive change in their lives and business ventures.

"We are looking forward to bringing our community together again for this premier in-person event," said James Balda, President & CEO, Argentum. "The 2022 conference reflects what senior living leaders have said represents critical value and education – sessions, strategies, and solutions that will allow them to serve residents and operate successfully in a reshaped world. There is simply no other platform as powerful as this conference for high-level professional exchange, sharing of best practices, sourcing innovation, and collective opportunities on how to shape the future of senior living – together."

In addition to the keynote addresses, the 2022 conference will provide three full days of education on topics relevant to all levels of senior living professionals and all functions. The agenda includes the Hero Awards and an opening reception on Monday, May 16, followed by educational tracks on Tuesday and Wednesday. Continuing for 2022 is the Executive Directors Leadership Institute (EDLI), a special program featuring education designed for Executive Directors, focused on enhancing leadership and skill development in operations management, human resources, sales and marketing, clinical oversight, risk management, and more. Participants will also benefit from the highly valued Exhibit Hall, expanded for 2022, delivering innovation and best-in-class approaches to services and solutions.

Educational tracks for 2022 include:

Dining and Hospitality , with sessions highlighting issues on wellness in dining driven by global flavors, sustainability, planning processes, training, and the tools to drive in-house innovation and sustain your business model.

Finance and Development , covering risk management, cost containment, planning for the middle market, future growth, and design strategies.

HR and Workforce , covering work-life integration, new technologies reducing the time to hire, and other actionable tools for HR leaders.

Operations , with sessions designed to reflect the real-world convergence of operational excellence and how it impacts occupancy.

Sales and Marketing , with sessions on managing marketing and promotions, digital platforms, tracking to create conversions, and rebuilding occupancy through a pandemic.

Quality and Risk Management, with sessions tackling timely clinical issues while ensuring organizations are up to speed on risk management trends.

The 2022 event is expected to bring together nearly 3,000 participants from more than 750 organizations; the annual gathering is recognized as the premier networking and educational event for the space. Participating companies represent decision-makers from for-profit and non-profit assisted living, memory care, independent living, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), real estate investment trusts (REITs), private equity, capital providers, industry suppliers, media, and academia.

For the full speaker lineup, agenda, continuing education information, exhibit and sponsor information, and to register, visit: seniorlivingconference.com.

ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the official organizer of the Senior Living Executive Conference and is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical. The company is an omnichannel leader in healthcare events and education, with a mission to improve patient care. We produce accredited medical education events – in person and online via our VRTX virtual platform – and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Our brands include Consultant360, the year-round, award-winning platform relied upon by primary care providers and other specialists; Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S.; EMS World Expo, North America's largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.

ABOUT ARGENTUM

Argentum is the leading national association exclusively dedicated to supporting companies operating professionally managed, resident-centered senior living communities and the older adults and families they serve. Since 1990, Argentum has advocated for choice, independence, dignity, and quality of life for all older adults. Argentum's programs and initiatives are driven by its membership. For more information about joining Argentum, please visit argentum.org/membership. Learn more at argentum.org.

