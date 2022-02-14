Real Luck Group re-commences affiliate marketing activity

Affiliate partnerships and proprietary data models central to player acquisition efforts in Europe and South America

CALGARY, AB and ISLE OF MAN, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Real Luck Group Ltd . (TSXV: LUCK) (OTCQB: LUKEF) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as " Luckbox " (the "Group"), an award-winning provider of licensed esports betting, sports betting and casino games, has re-commenced its affiliate marketing activity as the next step of its player acquisition strategy. The Company plans to scale player marketing efforts based on data and feedback from this initial phase.

Real Luck Group has signed agreements with several key affiliate marketing networks to increase player traffic to Luckbox's next-generation esports, sports and casino real-money betting products.

Luckbox Head of Affiliates Mike Bazzi said: "Working with more of the world's leading affiliate networks is the next phase of our roadmap to attract quality new users to our betting platform. This is a known, strong-value acquisition channel with which myself and the team have experienced success in the past. Our efforts will be focused on key markets and regions, and we will continually test, analyze, and fine-tunein order to maximize our marketing spend return.

"This builds upon our efforts last year to calibrate our bespoke, next-generation wagering platform, culminating in the addition of casino in December, within the timeframe we outlined.

"We are now embarking on a meaningful player acquisition marketing strategy for the first time in the Company's history.

"Our superior business intelligence infrastructure allows us, during this initial phase, to continually monitor this proven acquisition channel, with the aim of optimizing our ROI as we scale to work with more affiliate sites and networks. Our goal is to increase our player base and revenues as quickly as possible and begin sharing KPIs with our shareholders to underline the value of the work we have been doing."

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports as well as casino games on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full license under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and B2B esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favorable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

