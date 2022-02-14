Sun Life Executives to speak at RBC Capital Markets Global Environmental, Social and Governance Conference

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life executive leaders will participate in the virtual RBC Capital Markets Global Environmental, Social and Governance Conference.

Date: Thursday, February 24, 2022



Time: Kevin Strain, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Alanna Boyd, SVP and Chief Sustainability Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:45 a.m. ET

To access the live webcast, please visit www.sunlife.com/RBCESGconference.

The webcast will be archived on Sun Life's website following the event.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.44 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Irene Poon Yaniv Bitton Manager Vice-President, Head of Investor Corporate Communications Relations & Capital Markets T. 416-988-0542 T. 416-979-6496 irene.poon@sunlife.com investor_relations@sunlife.com

