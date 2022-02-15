The Andersons, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Results; Sets Earnings Records

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The Andersons, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Andersons, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Company reported net income attributable to The Andersons from continuing operations of $32.8 million , or $0.95 per diluted share, and adjusted net income from continuing operations of $39.2 million , or $1.14 per diluted share

Company reported its best ever fourth quarter adjusted pretax income from continuing operations

Trade reported pretax income of $18.3 million and adjusted pretax income of $26.9 million driven by strong asset and merchandising income

Renewables (formerly Ethanol) reported pretax income attributable to the company of $26.5 million , the best fourth quarter since 2013 on strong margins

Plant Nutrient posted a record fourth quarter with pretax income of $15.9 million

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $130.5 million , also a record quarter

"I'm very pleased with our performance which includes record fourth quarter results for the company and for our Plant Nutrient business. We continued to execute well throughout a good 2021 harvest, particularly in the eastern grain belt, made good operating and commercial decisions and enjoyed additional profit from growth in new markets, such as renewable diesel and supply chain extensions with our new Swiss trading office. During 2021, our teams operated safely and effectively in these strong agriculture markets leading to each of our three business segments reaching record or near-record performance in the quarter," said President and CEO Pat Bowe.

"We enjoyed strong renewable fuels margins in the fourth quarter; remained focused on risk management, effective hedging and strong operational performance; and continued to see good returns from co-products, particularly distillers' corn oil," added Bowe. "We continue to diversify revenues for this group into attractive new product lines; an example of this would be renewable diesel feedstocks. You will note that we have renamed our Ethanol segment 'Renewables' to reflect its broader scope of products and services. We continue to see robust activity in our Trade business profit centers and are focused on executing well and serving customer needs in a continuing volatile commodity environment. Finally, Plant Nutrient followed up a very strong first half with a great second half, leading to a record year. Fertilizer prices and farm income both remain high; we continue to receive good support from our suppliers in this time of tight stocks and expect continued strong performance as we move into 2022."

"We have a robust pipeline of growth projects that we are evaluating which are aligned with our strategy," stated Bowe. "Our evaluation includes both financial and business considerations and we continue to exercise discipline in our diligence processes. We are focused on organic growth projects in grain, renewables, and fertilizer as well as potential acquisitions and investments."

$ in millions, except per share amounts







Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Variance YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Variance Pretax Income (Loss) Attributable

to the Company1,2 $ 43.9 $ 25.0 $ 18.9 $ 128.9 $ (5.2) $ 134.1 Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss)

Attributable to the Company1,2 52.5 26.5 26.0 126.7 5.1 121.6 Trade1 26.9 29.3 (2.4) 82.9 28.9 54.0 Renewables 26.5 (3.5) 30.0 49.3 (25.4) 74.7 Plant Nutrient 15.9 3.2 12.7 42.6 16.0 26.6 Other1 (16.8) (2.6) (14.2) (48.2) (14.4) (33.8) Net Income Attributable to the Company2 32.8 17.3 15.5 99.7 5.8 93.9 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company1,2 39.2 18.5 20.7 98.0 (1.2) 99.2 Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)2 0.95 0.52 0.43 2.94 0.17 2.77 Adjusted Diluted EPS1,2 1.14 0.56 0.58 2.89 (0.04) 2.93 EBITDA1,2 121.9 70.0 51.9 355.2 159.8 195.4 Adjusted EBITDA1,2 $ 130.5 $ 71.5 $ 59.0 $ 353.0 $ 170.1 $ 182.9





1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations. 2 Measure represents only continuing operations of the

company.

Cash, Liquidity and Long-Term Debt Management

"Strong operating cash flows and disciplined capital spending decisions continued into the fourth quarter," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "We are pleased with the progress we made in reducing long-term debt, which declined by more than $300 million in 2021. We have achieved our stated goal of long-term debt to EBITDA of less than 2.5 times and are well-positioned to fund good growth projects with appropriate returns."

The company generated $84.4 million and $74.6 million in cash from operations before working capital changes during the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively. For the full years 2021 and 2020, the company generated $322.0 million and $200.9 million in cash from operations before working capital changes, respectively. In light of continuing high commodity prices, capacity in short-term funding has been maintained.

Working capital increased significantly, a result of increases in readily marketable inventory. Much of this increase is driven by increased grain on hand and continued high commodity prices.

Fourth Quarter Segment Overview

Trade Records Strong Results Driven by Grain Assets Performance

Trade recorded adjusted pretax income of $26.9 million for the quarter, a slight decline when compared to adjusted pretax income of $29.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. An asset impairment charge of $8.3 million for certain assets primarily relating to the remaining sand processing business was the main adjustment to pretax income in 2021.

Strong elevation margins in core grain assets and the additional ag supply chain businesses have added incremental gross profit and earnings. The quarter over quarter decrease reflects exceptional 2020 fourth quarter results in propane and cottonseed performance that did not fully repeat as well as reduced earnings in the sand business.

Ag supply chain opportunities are expected to remain strong into 2022. Continued demand and uncertainty about growing conditions in global grain production regions has resulted in continued high commodity prices post-harvest and can make U.S. grain production increasingly important.

Trade's fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was $41.9 million, compared to fourth quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $45.8 million. Its full year adjusted EBITDA increased from $95.5 million in 2020 to a record $150.9 million in 2021, primarily as a result of improved full year elevation margin and merchandising improvements.

Renewables Posts Best Fourth Quarter Since 2013

The Renewables segment reported pretax income attributable to the company of $26.5 million in the fourth quarter compared to a pretax loss attributable to the company of $3.5 million in the same period in 2020. Ethanol crush margins for the 2021 fourth quarter were significantly higher than those realized in the fourth quarter of 2020 and record corn oil prices also contributed to the improved results.

Sales volumes for ethanol, corn oil, and feed ingredients were up, driven by higher production and additional third-party sales from the merchandising business. Hedges on forward ethanol sales are in place for a portion of expected 2022 production. More recently, spot ethanol crush margins have declined and are expected to be closer to historical averages and seasonally move with driving demand. Corn oil demand is expected to remain high and merchandising of third-party renewable feedstocks should remain strong.

Renewables recorded EBITDA of $78.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up significantly from 2020 fourth quarter EBITDA of $16.2 million.

Plant Nutrient Achieves Record Year

Plant Nutrient recorded pretax income of $15.9 million in the fourth quarter compared to pretax income of $3.2 million in the same period of 2020. Gross profit increased over $8.6 million from strong margins in agricultural and industrial product lines resulting from continued strength in both fertilizer prices and farmer income. While a smaller portion of the business, manufactured products were negatively impacted by raw material and plant labor availability as well as wage inflation. Full year pretax income of $42.6 million was also a record.

Plant Nutrient's current quarter EBITDA was $23.5 million compared to 2020 fourth quarter EBITDA of $10.8 million. For the full year, Plant Nutrient recorded EBITDA of $72.9 million in 2021, an increase of more than 50% from $47.2 million in 2020 as a result of margin expansion and strong demand. Agricultural fundamentals remain strong. Fertilizers will benefit from continuing limited supply and elevated fertilizer prices but are not expected to experience significant price increases as in 2021.

Conference Call

The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. EST, to discuss its performance and provide its outlook for 2022. To access the call, please dial 866-439-8514 or 678-509-7568 (participant passcode is 3641509). It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins.

To access the webcast, click on the link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bighnf82 . Complete the four fields as directed and click "Submit." A replay of the call can also be accessed under the heading "Investors" on the company's website at www.andersonsinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, the COVID-19 pandemic and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income (loss) attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (or EBITDA); EBITDA from continuing operations; adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to net income from continuing operations; pretax income (loss) from continuing operations; income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations; Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.; diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations; and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.

Company Description

The Andersons, Inc., celebrating 75 years of service and named to Forbes® list of America's Best Employers for 2022, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com .

The Andersons, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Sales and merchandising revenues $ 3,782,702

$ 2,508,303

$ 12,612,050

$ 8,064,620 Cost of sales and merchandising revenues 3,588,688

2,384,322

12,019,353

7,698,423 Gross profit 194,014

123,981

592,697

366,197 Operating, administrative and general expenses 110,919

100,332

423,752

377,695 Asset impairment 8,321

—

8,321

— Interest expense, net 8,444

7,833

37,292

33,784 Other income:













Equity in earnings of affiliates, net 2,453

410

4,842

638 Other income, net 7,853

7,409

32,596

17,563 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 76,636

23,635

160,770

(27,081) Income tax provision (benefit) from continuing operations 11,163

7,718

29,228

(10,910) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 65,473

15,917

131,542

(16,171) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (3,129)

(1,268)

4,324

1,956 Net income (loss) 62,344

14,649

135,866

(14,215) Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interest 32,702

(1,342)

31,880

(21,925) Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 29,642

$ 15,991

$ 103,986

$ 7,710















Earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders:













Basic earnings (loss):













Continuing operations $ 0.98

$ 0.52

$ 2.99

$ 0.17 Discontinued operations (0.09)

(0.04)

0.13

0.06

$ 0.89

$ 0.48

$ 3.12

$ 0.23 Diluted earnings (loss):













Continuing operations $ 0.95

$ 0.52

$ 2.94

$ 0.17 Discontinued operations (0.09)

(0.04)

0.13

0.06

$ 0.86

$ 0.48

$ 3.07

$ 0.23

The Andersons, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands) December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 216,444

$ 29,123 Accounts receivable, net 835,180

641,326 Inventories 1,814,538

1,293,066 Commodity derivative assets – current 410,813

320,706 Current assets held-for-sale 20,885

32,659 Other current assets 74,468

99,529 Total current assets 3,372,328

2,416,409 Other assets:





Goodwill 129,342

131,542 Other intangible assets, net 117,137

140,084 Right of use assets, net 52,146

33,387 Other assets held-for-sale 43,169

643,474 Other assets, net 69,068

46,914 Total other assets 410,862

995,401 Property, plant and equipment, net 786,029

860,311 Total assets $ 4,569,219

$ 4,272,121







Liabilities and equity





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 501,792

$ 403,703 Trade and other payables 1,199,324

954,809 Customer prepayments and deferred revenue 358,119

178,226 Commodity derivative liabilities – current 128,911

146,990 Current maturities of long-term debt 32,256

69,366 Current liabilities held-for-sale 13,379

25,277 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 230,148

153,311 Total current liabilities 2,463,929

1,931,682 Long-term lease liabilities 31,322

19,835 Long-term debt, less current maturities 600,487

886,453 Deferred income taxes 71,127

170,147 Other long-term liabilities held-for-sale 16,119

48,096 Other long-term liabilities 78,531

55,248 Total liabilities 3,261,515

3,111,461 Total equity 1,307,704

1,160,660 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,569,219

$ 4,272,121

The Andersons, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)



Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31, (In thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Operating Activities













Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 65,473

$ 15,917

$ 131,542

$ (16,171) Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (3,129)

(1,268)

4,324

1,956 Net income (loss) 62,344

14,649

135,866

(14,215) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 36,797

47,471

178,934

188,638 Bad debt expense, net 2,419

(1,007)

237

7,042 Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates, net of dividends (2,453)

(410)

(4,842)

(638) Gain on sales of assets, net 321

351

(6,184)

(686) Stock-based compensation expense 4,311

2,441

11,038

10,183 Deferred federal income tax (10,893)

4,469

(104,618)

26,386 Inventory write down —

743

3,399

11,676 Gain on sale of business from continuing operations —

—

(14,619)

— Loss on sale of business from discontinued operations —

—

1,491

— Asset impairment 8,947

—

8,947

— Other 141

5,931

7,146

10,072 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (94,100)

(126,550)

(184,002)

(128,502) Inventories (794,938)

(539,761)

(528,073)

(139,499) Commodity derivatives 51,553

(112,596)

(107,188)

(115,170) Other current and non-current assets (113,046)

(18,865)

(116,403)

(53,208) Payables and other current and non-current liabilities 678,480

452,911

667,821

123,489 Net cash used in operating activities (170,117)

(270,223)

(51,050)

(74,432) Investing Activities













Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (11,425)

—

(11,425)

— Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (23,036)

(17,733)

(75,766)

(77,147) Proceeds from sale of assets 509

2,991

4,508

11,112 Purchase of investments (250)

(210)

(6,243)

(3,059) Proceeds from sale of business from continuing operations —

(2,467)

18,130

— Proceeds from sale of business from discontinued operations —

—

543,102

— Purchases of Rail assets —

(1,481)

(6,039)

(27,739) Proceeds from sale of Rail assets 445

2,303

19,150

10,077 Other 1,482

—

1,831

— Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (32,275)

(16,597)

487,248

(86,756) Financing Activities













Net receipts (payments) under lines of credit 218,384

299,154

(105,895)

254,971 Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt —

—

608,250

— Payments of short-term debt —

—

(408,250)

— Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 16,200

258,000

203,000

471,906 Payments of long-term debt (33,234)

(249,017)

(530,733)

(559,711) Contributions from noncontrolling interest owner —

2,083

4,655

8,576 Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner —

—

(25)

(10,322) Payments of debt issuance costs (633)

(648)

(2,692)

(898) Dividends paid (6,243)

(5,770)

(23,746)

(23,004) Proceeds from exercises of stock options 6,667

—

6,667

— Other 737

(1,079)

—

(5,222) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 201,878

302,723

(248,769)

136,296 Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 84

(473)

(108)

(880) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (430)

15,430

187,321

(25,772) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 216,874

13,693

29,123

54,895 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 216,444

$ 29,123

$ 216,444

$ 29,123

The Andersons, Inc. Adjusted Net Income Attributable to The Andersons, Inc. A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 65,473

$ 15,917

$ 131,542

$ (16,171) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 32,702

(1,342)

31,880

(21,925) Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. 32,771

17,259

99,662

5,754 Items impacting other income, net of tax:













Transaction related stock compensation 274

946

1,274

4,206 Asset impairment 8,321

—

8,321

— Loss on cost method investment —

—

2,784

— Gain on sale of a business —

—

(14,619)

— Severance costs —

528

—

6,091 Income tax impact of adjustments (a) (2,148)

(250)

561

(17,212) Total adjusting items, net of tax 6,447

1,224

(1,679)

(6,915) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. from

continuing operations $ 39,218

$ 18,483

$ 97,983

$ (1,161)















Diluted earnings attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common

shareholders from continuing operations $ 0.95

$ 0.52

$ 2.94

$ 0.17















Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing

operations $ 0.19

$ 0.04

$ (0.05)

$ (0.21) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The

Andersons, Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations $ 1.14

$ 0.56

$ 2.89

$ (0.04)





(a) Income tax adjustments include $(14.8) million due to CARES Act benefits and certain discrete items in 2020 year to date. Quarter to date

income tax adjustments in 2020 due to CARES Act benefits were de minimis.

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. from continuing operations reflects reported net income (loss) available to The Andersons, Inc.

common shareholders from continuing operations after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing

operations per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items described above.

Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. from continuing operations and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from

continuing operations per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional information about the operations

of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous periods. These non-GAAP financial

measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings attributable to The Andersons,

Inc. common shareholders as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP.

Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to

arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share amount for each specified item.

The Andersons, Inc. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, and Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)

Continuing Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total

Company (in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Plant

Nutrient

Other

Total

Rail

Three months ended December 31, 2021

























Net income (loss) $ 18,315

$ 59,206

$ 15,929

$ (27,977)

$ 65,473

$ (3,129)

$ 62,344 Interest expense (income) 3,942

1,850

997

1,655

8,444

69

8,513 Tax provision (benefit) —

—

—

11,163

11,163

3,759

14,922 Depreciation and amortization 11,018

16,934

6,612

2,233

36,797

—

36,797 EBITDA 33,275

77,990

23,538

(12,926)

121,877

699

122,576 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

























Transaction related stock compensation 274

—

—

—

274

—

274 Asset impairments 8,321

—

—

—

8,321

—

8,321 Total adjusting items 8,595

—

—

—

8,595

—

8,595 Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,870

$ 77,990

$ 23,538

$ (12,926)

$ 130,472

$ 699

$ 131,171



























Three months ended December 31, 2020

























Net income (loss) $ 28,337

$ (4,795)

$ 3,187

$ (10,812)

$ 15,917

$ (1,268)

$ 14,649 Interest expense (income) 5,350

1,553

1,270

(340)

7,833

5,459

13,292 Tax provision (benefit) —

—

—

7,718

7,718

401

8,119 Depreciation and amortization 11,149

19,438

6,386

1,595

38,568

8,903

47,471 EBITDA 44,836

16,196

10,843

(1,839)

70,036

13,495

83,531 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

























Transaction related stock compensation 946

—

—

—

946

—

946 Severance costs —

—

—

528

528

—

528 Total adjusting items 946

—

—

528

1,474

—

1,474 Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,782

$ 16,196

$ 10,843

$ (1,311)

$ 71,510

$ 13,495

$ 85,005



Continuing Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total

Company (in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Plant

Nutrient

Other

Total

Rail

Twelve months ended December 31, 2021

























Net income (loss) $ 87,946

$ 81,205

$ 42,615

$ (80,224)

$ 131,542

$ 4,324

$ 135,866 Interest expense (income) 23,688

7,602

4,355

1,647

37,292

8,783

46,075 Tax provision (benefit) —

—

—

29,228

29,228

3,331

32,559 Depreciation and amortization 44,335

77,542

25,957

9,340

157,174

21,760

178,934 EBITDA 155,969

166,349

72,927

(40,009)

355,236

38,198

393,434 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

























Transaction related stock compensation 1,274

—

—

—

1,274

—

1,274 Asset impairments 8,321

—

—

—

8,321

—

8,321 Loss on cost method investment —

—

—

2,784

2,784

—

2,784 Gain on sale of a business (14,619)

—

—

—

(14,619)

—

(14,619) Total adjusting items (5,024)

—

—

2,784

(2,240)

—

(2,240) Adjusted EBITDA $ 150,945

$ 166,349

$ 72,927

$ (37,225)

$ 352,996

$ 38,198

$ 391,194



























Twelve months ended December 31, 2020

























Net income (loss) $ 24,687

$ (47,338)

$ 16,015

$ (9,535)

$ (16,171)

$ 1,956

$ (14,215) Interest expense (income) 21,974

7,461

5,805

(1,456)

33,784

17,491

51,275 Tax provision (benefit) —

—

—

(10,910)

(10,910)

651

(10,259) Depreciation and amortization 44,627

73,224

25,407

9,807

153,065

35,573

188,638 EBITDA 91,288

33,347

47,227

(12,094)

159,768

55,671

215,439 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

























Transaction related stock compensation 4,206

—

—

—

4,206

—

4,206 Severance costs —

—

—

6,091

6,091

—

6,091 Total adjusting items 4,206

—

—

6,091

10,297

—

10,297 Adjusted EBITDA $ 95,494

$ 33,347

$ 47,227

$ (6,003)

$ 170,065

$ 55,671

$ 225,736

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates

adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to

net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional

information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable

GAAP financial measure.

The Andersons, Inc. Segment Data (unaudited)

(in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Plant

Nutrient

Other

Total Three months ended December 31, 2021

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 2,781,849

$ 766,675

$ 234,178

$ —

$ 3,782,702 Gross profit 87,098

67,676

39,240

—

194,014 Operating, administrative and general expenses 65,570

7,772

22,697

14,880

110,919 Other income (expense), net 6,597

1,152

383

(279)

7,853 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 18,315

59,206

15,929

(16,814)

76,636 Income attributable to the noncontrolling interests —

32,702

—

—

32,702 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 18,315

$ 26,504

$ 15,929

$ (16,814)

$ 43,934 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from

continuing operations (b) 8,595

—

—

—

8,595 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing

operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 26,910

$ 26,504

$ 15,929

$ (16,814)

$ 52,529



















Three months ended December 31, 2020

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 1,979,272

$ 373,517

$ 155,514

$ —

$ 2,508,303 Gross profit 90,796

2,562

30,623

—

123,981 Operating, administrative and general expenses 62,608

7,134

26,505

4,085

100,332 Other income, net 5,089

1,330

339

651

7,409 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 28,337

(4,795)

3,187

(3,094)

23,635 Loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests —

(1,342)

—

—

(1,342) Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 28,337

$ (3,453)

$ 3,187

$ (3,094)

$ 24,977 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from

continuing operations (b) 946

—

—

528

1,474 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing

operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 29,283

$ (3,453)

$ 3,187

$ (2,566)

$ 26,451





(a) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income. (b) Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table.























(in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Plant

Nutrient

Other

Total Twelve months ended December 31, 2021

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 9,304,357

$ 2,440,798

$ 866,895

$ —

$ 12,612,050 Gross profit 335,682

116,626

140,389

—

592,697 Operating, administrative and general expenses 251,605

31,019

95,547

45,581

423,752 Other income (loss), net 31,036

3,200

2,128

(3,768)

32,596 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 87,946

81,205

42,615

(50,996)

160,770 Income attributable to the noncontrolling interests —

31,880

—

—

31,880 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 87,946

$ 49,325

$ 42,615

$ (50,996)

$ 128,890 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from continuing

operations (b) (5,024)

—

—

2,784

(2,240) Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing

operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 82,922

$ 49,325

$ 42,615

$ (48,212)

$ 126,650



















Twelve months ended December 31, 2020

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 6,141,402

$ 1,260,259

$ 662,959

$ —

$ 8,064,620 Gross profit (loss) 278,216

(18,267)

106,248

—

366,197 Operating, administrative and general expenses 244,147

24,405

85,702

23,441

377,695 Other income, net 11,954

2,795

1,274

1,540

17,563 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 24,687

(47,338)

16,015

(20,445)

(27,081) Loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests —

(21,925)

—

—

(21,925) Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 24,687

$ (25,413)

$ 16,015

$ (20,445)

$ (5,156) Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from

continuing operations (b) 4,206

—

—

6,091

10,297 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 28,893

$ (25,413)

$ 16,015

$ (14,354)

$ 5,141





(a) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income. (b) Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table.

The Andersons, Inc. Cash from Operations Before Working Capital Changes A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Cash used in operating activities $ (170,117)

$ (270,223)

$ (51,050)

$ (74,432) Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Accounts receivable (94,100)

(126,550)

(184,002)

(128,502) Inventories (794,938)

(539,761)

(528,073)

(139,499) Commodity derivatives 51,553

(112,596)

(107,188)

(115,170) Other current and non-current assets (113,046)

(18,865)

(116,403)

(53,208) Payables and other current and non-current liabilities 678,480

452,911

667,821

123,489 Total changes in operating assets and liabilities (272,051)

(344,861)

(267,845)

(312,890) Adjusting items impacting cash from operations before

working capital changes:













Changes in CARES Act tax refund receivable —

—

27,697

(37,564) Changes in deferred income taxes as a result of the

Rail leasing sale (95,097)

—

—

— Taxes paid as a result of the Rail leasing sale 77,537

—

77,537

— Cash from operations before working capital changes $ 84,374

$ 74,638

$ 322,029

$ 200,894

Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working

capital within the statement of cash flows. The company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in accounts receivable,

inventories, commodity derivatives, other current and non-current assets, and payables and other current and non-current liabilities; and adjusted by specific

items from the cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Management believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful

measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying

business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Cash from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial measure and

is not intended to replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.