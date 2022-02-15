Aurora Solar and Mosaic Announce Integration to Streamline Solar Sales and Financing

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurora Solar, the industry's leading software platform for solar sales and design, and Mosaic, a leading financing platform for U.S. residential solar and energy-efficient home improvements, today announced a new partnership to further accelerate solar adoption at scale.

Aurora Solar and Mosaic logos (PRNewswire)

With this integration, solar installers can seamlessly access their Mosaic account in Aurora to provide homeowners competitive financing options and near instant loan pre-approval for their solar and storage projects.

"We're always looking for innovative ways to help installers sell faster, with more ease and accuracy," said Samuel Adeyemo, Co-founder of Aurora Solar. "This partnership with Mosaic, combined with Aurora's Sell suite, will enable installers to instantly quote, sell, and provide financing options to homeowners."

The integration between two of the leading companies in their respective markets, each with pioneering technologies that streamline complex processes, will eliminate even more steps to speed up the process for homeowners going solar. Homeowners will now be able to get simple and affordable financing options along with their sales proposal, creating a smoother and more comprehensive solar buying experience.

"The Mosaic platform seamlessly integrates into the tools that solar professionals use every day, so they can quickly and easily offer their homeowners some of the most competitive financing options in the market," said Billy Parish, Founder and CEO of Mosaic. "Together, we'll help even more families adopt clean energy solutions, which is a win for homeowners, our industry and the planet. We're excited to partner with Aurora Solar."

The announcement of this pivotal partnership comes on the heels of several achievements for both companies. Aurora Solar launched a suite of new offerings that extends the power of accurate design to sales teams earlier this month and surpassed 7 million solar projects designed in Aurora late last year. Mosaic surpassed $6 billion in loans funded last November, just four months after the company funded $5 billion in loans and nine months since $4 billion in loans was announced. Since 2012, Mosaic has helped more than 200,000 homeowners switch to sustainable solutions.

The Aurora and Mosaic integration capability is available now. To learn more and to see it in action, visit https://sunrise.aurorasolar.com

About Aurora Solar

Aurora Solar is a fast-growing technology company whose digital platform enables solar professionals to streamline complex and costly manual processes, so they can focus on what matters – driving solar adoption at scale. The San Francisco-based company is currently valued at $2 billion and was named Rising Star Company by S&P Global Platts in 2020. Globally, over 7 million solar projects have been designed using Aurora's platform. For more information, visit www.aurorasolar.com and follow Aurora on Twitter @AuroraSolarInc.

About Mosaic

Mosaic makes financing solar, solar plus energy storage systems and other sustainable home improvements accessible and affordable for homeowners by providing a fast and easy way to apply for financing options. Customers learn about Mosaic through approved solar installers and home improvement contractors, as well as other ecosystem partners, and can get a credit decision in minutes for no money down loans with fixed interest rates and multiple term options. Financing applied for and processed through the Mosaic platform is originated by Solar Mosaic LLC or one of its lending/financing partners. For our network of thousands of solar installers and home improvement contractors, Mosaic provides a streamlined financing platform to drive sales growth. Since 2012, Mosaic has helped more than 200,000 households switch to sustainable home improvements with its financing products. For more information, visit joinmosaic.com.

