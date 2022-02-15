Buscar Company Announces 3.5-for-1 Forward Stock Split Has Been Filed with FINRA

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buscar Company, Inc. (OTC-PINK: CGLD) announced today that it has filed with FINRA its corporation action notice for a forward share split on the basis of three and a half (3.5) new common shares for each one (1) old common share (the "Stock Split").

All shareholders as of the record date of February 18, 2022, will be entitled to the Stock Split. The primary reason for the Stock Split is to make Buscar's capital structure more attractive to a wider range of investors. The forward split will take place on or about February 18, 2022 subject to FINRA review of documentation.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate.

View original content:

SOURCE Buscar Company, Inc.