EMMA CHAMBERLAIN STARS IN NEW PACSUN CAMPAIGN FEATURING A VIRTUAL REALITY EXPERIENCE CELEBRATING SPRING/SUMMER 2022

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacsun released its 2022 Spring/ Summer Brand Campaign, featuring brand favorite Style Icon and Entrepreneur, Emma Chamberlain, and themed around looking toward the future and the dream of escapism. The campaign will feature digital efforts that are at the forefront of cultural relevance for Gen Z, including augmented reality and virtual experiences via the campaign video, which will be streamed across all social channels and ecommerce, store windows, Pacsun.com, and the launch of their very first video game.

"We are delighted to partner with Emma Chamberlain for the second time," said Brie Olson, President at Pacsun. "She is such an authentic voice and style icon for our youth community, and we are thrilled to continue our journey together as Pacsun steps further into the Metaverse."

Knowing the importance of thinking short and long term through design and buy in the physical world, Pacsun considers the same investment for the digital world. The brand continues to be at the forefront of the fashion industry to embrace new technology as a way to continue to grow the brand's connection to its youth community and their culture. It was the first fashion brand to accept cryptocurrency via BitPay, introduce a capsule catalog on Roblox and recently debuted its first series of NFTs via an auction on Open Sea.

This year, Pacsun directed a Virtually Reality Experience that stars Emma Chamberlain as her own personal avatar, the first-time Chamberlain has appeared as her digital self in a digital world. The experience takes consumers through the Spring/ Summer campaign in a vibrant and visual manner, highlighting new styles from the campaign. The Virtual Reality Experience will debut this Thursday, February 17th.

"I just did not expect AR to just thrive in the fashion world like it has, and it's crazy because it happened so fast but yet it's so genius in so many ways. AR can literally do anything that a human can't do, so there is just even more room for creativity that there wasn't before. It's cool that Pacsun is evolving with the culture, better than I am, and it is fun to be part of that evolution," said Chamberlain.

Pacsun's debut video game, "Pacsun the Game," is available now via the newly relaunched Pacsun App in the App Store. In Pacsun the Game, players can explore underwater worlds and join Pacsun's guide Puck in search of underwater coral and resources to unlock new levels and underwater worlds guarded by an underwater serpent. Once gamers master all of Puck's abilities, they will unlock levels and be rewarded with pieces to build their own Pacsun the Game closets.

"This turning into a video game is very exciting to me because in the beginning of quarantine I had a little video game phase that was just so out of character for me, but I am now like a video game girl," continued Chamberlain.

Featured in the video and released under the campaign is an assortment of all new styles across denim, shorts, swim and more, including some of Chamberlain's personal favorites like knits and patterns. A preview of styles will also be showcased in a shoppable Live Stream experience hosted by Emma later this afternoon. The experience will be available to view on https://www.pacsun.com/livestreaming/ as well as TikTok. This will be Pacsun's first shoppable Live Stream experience on the TikTok platform.

Additional Pacsun friends, models and content creators that were part of the cast joining Chamberlain, include Tyler Blue Golden , Edie Rose , Babette , Matheiu Simonaeu , William Franklin Miller , Tade , and Jacob.

"I can see anyone wearing this Pacsun collection, there is such a variety of aesthetics, and while it's still cohesive, there are so many different vibes going on I feel like everybody can find something," Chamberlain added about the campaign, "I'm really going to lean into a lot of knits, I really just love knits, things that are stretchy, a lot of stretchy fun patterns, things like that. I just want to be comfortable this summer…not feel restricted, just free and free spirited."

Access hi-res imagery and the video game teaser here. Visit www.pacsun.com for more information and https://www.pacsun.com/emma-chamberlain/ to discover the campaign.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport, CA. Curated in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

About Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain is an internet phenomenon, YouTube star, award winning podcast host, global brand ambassador and CEO with a combined social media following of more than 35 million. The Los Angeles-based comedian posts hilarious vlogs on her channel, never taking herself too seriously. Her authenticity and candor has also landed her the cover of Cosmopolitan and Allure Magazines as well as The New York Times and she has appeared in W, Forbes, The Atlantic, Nylon, Vogue, TMRW and Marie Claire to name a few. The New York Times wrote, "Emma Chamberlain, 18, is the funniest person on YouTube." W Magazine wrote that she is "the most interesting girl on YouTube," and Time Magazine included her in their 2019 list of The 25 Most Influential People on the Internet as well as the Time Magazine 100 Next List. Emma also landed on Forbes 30 under 30 list in 2020 for social media.

Chamberlain has always had a love for fashion and in 2019 became a "friend of the house" for fashion brand Louis Vuitton, attending the brand's prestigious Paris Fashion Week show and creating content connecting new generations with the iconic Louis Vuitton brand. In 2021 she became the newest talent and brand ambassador for Pacsun's Spring/Summer 21 collection, a brand she has worn and been a fan of her whole life growing up in California. Emma's wildly successful podcast, Anything Goes, is consistently in the top charts and has won People's Choice Award for Favorite Pop Podcast in both 2020 and 2021.

Adding the title of founder of Chamberlain Coffee in 2019 was a passion project for Emma. Her love for coffee is undeniable and she took an everyday hobby and turned it into an online business bringing high quality, organic, sustainably sourced coffee beans straight to your door. The line has grown since inception and now offers beans, steepable bags as well as all things coffee straight to consumers.

In addition to her fashion, entrepreneurship and social media presence Emma is also an author, releasing her first book, The Ideal Planner in 2020. She resides in California with her 2 cats Franklin and Declan.

