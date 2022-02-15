Four Massachusetts Hunger Relief Organizations Receive $525,000 through Bank of America COVID-19 Employee Booster Initiative To help fight hunger in Massachusetts, Bank of America donated $100 for each bank employee who recorded a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in addition to a company contribution

BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America today announced a total $525,000 donation to the Greater Boston Food Bank, Lovin' Spoonfuls, the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and the Worcester County Food Bank to address food insecurity in the region. An estimated 15.9 percent of households were food insecure in Massachusetts at the end of 2021, according to Project Bread. As the pandemic continues, hunger relief organizations in Massachusetts and across the country are facing ongoing challenges such as increased demand for their services and rising food prices.

Bank of America is supporting its employees' health and safety while addressing one of the local communities' most critical needs. Earlier this year, the company announced it would make a $100 donation to local hunger relief organizations and food banks for each employee in Massachusetts who received a COVID-19 booster shot or vaccine and notified the bank before the end of January. The company made an additional contribution to address the increased need experienced by hunger relief organizations across the country.

The Greater Boston Food Bank, the largest food bank in New England, received $225,000. For every $1 donated, the organization can provide two meals to the community. The bank has been a longtime partner of the Greater Boston Food Bank since 1985, providing more than $2 million in support over the years.

"We really appreciate creative partners like Bank of America who prioritize the health and well-being of both their employees and the greater community around them," said Catherine D'Amato, President and CEO of The Greater Boston Food Bank. "This unique program accomplishes both by encouraging their team to protect themselves against COVID and by generously providing food banks like GBFB with the needed financial resources to purchase and distribute more healthy food to those in need."

Lovin' Spoonfuls, a food rescue organization headquartered in Boston, also received a $225,000 donation. Lovin' Spoonfuls recovers healthy, fresh food that would otherwise be discarded from markets, wholesalers, and more, and delivers it – same day -- to nonprofits across Massachusetts that reach people facing food insecurity. This gift builds on the bank's partnership with Lovin' Spoonfuls, which since 2014 has received nearly $500,000 in support.

"Bank of America is a leader and a champion for community and public health - and that's evident in both its roll-out of the vaccine booster initiative and its nearly a decade's worth of ongoing support of Lovin' Spoonfuls," said Ashley Stanley, Founder and Executive Director of Lovin' Spoonfuls. "With rates of food insecurity still higher than what they were pre-pandemic, Bank of America's support of Lovin' Spoonfuls is especially important. It positions us to continue to be a source of healthy food for the beneficiaries who count on us."

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, which operates in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire counties, received $50,000. A bank partner since 1995, the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts estimates that for every $1 donated, they can provide four meals. They have previously received more than $400,000 in support from the bank.

"This campaign is yet another example of the creative ways in which Bank of America consistently supports The Food Bank's mission to feed our neighbors in need and lead the community to end hunger," said Andrew Morehouse, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

Finally, the Worcester County Food Bank, which distributes healthy and fresh food to food pantries, meal programs and shelters in the Greater Worcester area, received $25,000. "With the pandemic ongoing, child tax credit payments ending, and the increase in costs for food, home heating, and gas for vehicles, more people are in need of assistance than a year ago," said Worcester County Food Bank CEO Jean McMurray. "The loyal and generous support we receive from Bank of America and the Worcester County community helps us to help our neighbors during this very challenging time."

Nationally, the bank has committed $10.6 million dollars to food banks and hunger relief organizations through this effort. Since 2015, Bank of America has donated nearly $150 million toward hunger relief efforts.

"As the pandemic continues to impact Massachusetts, food banks and hunger relief organizations are experiencing increased demand and higher costs to meet the needs of individuals and families," said Miceal Chamberlain, President, Bank of America Massachusetts. "Our commitment to help strengthen the communities we live in and serve is unwavering, which is why we are investing in the health, safety and wellbeing of our teammates while also providing funds to help local organizations support our neighbors and fight food insecurity."

Bank of America committed to donating a minimum of $25,000 in each of the company's 93 markets to local nonprofit partners as part its vaccine booster effort. Because vaccination boosters and reporting are voluntary and additional company contributions are reflected in the final amount, actual donation amounts differ from the number of boosters reported by bank employees.

The company has encouraged staff to get COVID-19 vaccinations since summer 2021 and has offered incentives such as paid time-off and $500 credits towards health benefit premiums. In partnership with local nonprofits, Bank of America has also distributed more than 38 million masks, 41,000 cases of hand sanitizer and 11 million gloves in local communities as part of its ongoing efforts to address health-related disparities accelerated by the pandemic.

