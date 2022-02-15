James Mundle of Quantum Named a 2022 CRN Channel Chief

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) is pleased to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has for the second time in his two-year tenure at Quantum named James Mundle, Global Channel Chief, to its coveted 2022 Channel Chiefs. CRN's annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence, and innovation in channel leadership. Mundle was also recognized for his work on Quantum Alliance, a CRN 5-Star rated channel partner program designed to grow profitability for businesses.

A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs and partnerships.

Mundle has over 35 years of experience leading channel strategy and programs at major storage and cloud solution companies and is responsible for Quantum's global partner strategy. He leads Quantum Alliance's programs and execution, and is the company's executive advocate for Quantum's channel partners worldwide.

"I am honored to be recognized as a CRN 2022 Channel Chief," said Mundle. "In an industry that is evolving rapidly, I've been fortunate to be surrounded by excellent innovators and leaders, not only at Quantum, but in the channel community at large. We're proud to offer resources and benefits that partners can leverage through our Quantum Alliance program including predictable rebates, co-marketing resources, program levels, and investments in certifications. We're looking forward to another year of growing our global partnership network and supporting our partners and their customers."

The Quantum Alliance partner program was awarded its 5-Star CRN status for its broad spectrum of software solutions to capture, store, manage, protect and enrich data across its entire lifecycle. Additionally, Quantum provides extensive business and sales support services to ensure partners' success.

Other Quantum Alliance benefits include:

Enhanced margins and rebates

New business opportunity incentives

Co-branded marketing & Market development fund (MDF) opportunities

Sales & technical certification paths

A culture built on customer success

"CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We're thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success."

To learn more about Quantum and the Quantum Alliance program, visit https://alliance.quantum.com/English/

About Quantum

Quantum technology, software, and services provide the solutions that today's organizations need to make video and other unstructured data smarter – so their data works for them and not the other way around. With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum's end-to-end platform is uniquely equipped to orchestrate, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Leading organizations in cloud services, entertainment, government, research, education, transportation, and enterprise IT trust Quantum to bring their data to life, because data makes life better, safer, and smarter. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and the Russell 2000® Index. For more information visit www.quantum.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

