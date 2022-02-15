Oldcastle APG Plant Expansion Doubles Capacity for MoistureShield® Composite Decking

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, today announced it will double manufacturing capacity with a new expansion at the company's centrally located MoistureShield plant in Springdale, Arkansas. The investment directly supports the MoistureShield Elevate™ affordable capped wood composite decking line while also expanding geographical access to the new MoistureShield Meridian™ line with natural-look TruTexture™ surface. Existing production lines which support MoistureShield Vision® with specialized DiamondDefense™ coating will also be upgraded in a Phase II expansion later in 2022.

"This expansion will greatly enrich our comprehensive portfolio and help meet the growing demand for sustainable outdoor living products nationally," said Ken O'Neill, Executive Vice President, National Group, Oldcastle APG. "We doubled capacity just over a year ago, and are now set to double it again for our capped composite lines."

"Dealers and distributors can expect the timing of the expansion to be fully executed for the Q2 decking demand, with inventory having immediate availability," said Matthew Bruce, Vice President of Sales, Oldcastle APG. "We're excited to begin 2022 with renewed capacity that will allow our contractors to best serve their customers and give them a competitive edge to continue achieving success."

Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, acquired MoistureShield (formerly AERT) in 2017, which has since been a signature staple in the Company's portfolio alongside Belgard® pavers, Echelon® masonry, Sakrete® concrete mixes, and Amerimix® mortars.

MoistureShield's Solid Core™ manufacturing process provides protection against moisture absorption, warping, rotting, and damage from insects, whether installed in the ground, on the ground or even underwater. Proven in the field for 30 years with zero structural failures, it is backed by a 50-year transferrable structural warranty for all decking series. Learn more at www.moistureshield.com.

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of outdoor living products, is part of CRH's Building Products Division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with operating locations in 29 countries worldwide. MoistureShield manufactures composite deck boards serving a range of retail and distribution customers across North America and several international markets. Find out more at www.moistureshield.com.

