AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vivistim clinical trial team won the 2022 Paul Dudley White International Scholar Award for submitting the highest-ranked abstract from the United Kingdom to the American Heart Association's International Stroke Conference 2022, according to MicroTransponder®, Inc. The manufacturer of the FDA-approved Vivistim® Paired VNS™ System, MicroTransponder is a medical device company that develops solutions to restore independence and dignity for people suffering from neurological conditions that impair sensory and motor function.

Vivistim Clinical Trial Team Wins 2022 American Heart Association's Paul Dudley White International Scholar Award

Named for Dr. Paul Dudley White, a cofounder of the American Heart Association, the prestigious award reflects White's vision for global excellence in cardiovascular science and medicine. The American Heart Association recognized the winning researchers during its International Stroke Conference 2022, held in New Orleans, La., February 9-11.

"It's truly a distinguished honor for the American Heart Association to recognize how Vivistim Paired VNS Therapy can help stroke survivors regain their independence," said Richard Foust, chief executive officer of MicroTransponder. "We're extremely grateful for our clinical trial team and the esteemed institutions and healthcare organizations they represent. They're now among the pantheon of cardiovascular and neuroscience gamechangers who have also won this award.

The winning abstract, "Vagus Nerve Stimulation Paired Rehabilitation for Upper Limb Motor Function After Ischemic Stroke: Sub-group Analysis of the Randomized, Blinded, Pivotal, VNS-Rehab Device Trial," reported that vagus nerve stimulation utilizing the Vivistim System concurrently with rehabilitation exercises generates two to three times more hand and arm function than conventional rehabilitation therapy alone for survivors of ischemic stroke.

Data from the abstract were initially published in a 2021 peer-reviewed article in The Lancet that chronicled results from the Vivistim clinical trial team's 108-person, multicenter, triple-blinded, randomized controlled pivotal trial.

Led by Jesse Dawson, MD, University of Glasgow, in Glasgow, United Kingdom, the Vivistim clinical trial team includes:

Jen Alexander , University of Glasgow

Anand Dixit , MD, The Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals

Arshad Majid , MD, The University of Sheffield

Jessica Redgrave , MD, The University of Sheffield

Duncan Turner , Ph.D., University of East London

Steven L. Wolf , Ph.D., PT, FAPTA, FAHA, FASNR, Emory University School of Medicine

Rushna Ali , MD, Spectrum Health

Benjamin Brown , MD, Oschner Health

Steven C. Cramer , MD, UCLA Health

Lou DeMark , PT, DPT, NCS, Brooks Rehabilitation

Wuwei Feng , MD, FAHA, Duke Health

Gerard E. Francisco , MD, University of Texas Health Science Center of Houston

Steven Kautz , Ph.D., Medical University of South Carolina

Charles Liu , MD, Ph.D., Keck School of Medicine of USC

Teresa Jacobson Kimberley , Ph.D., PT, FAPTA, MGH Institute of Health Professions

Michael Wayne O'Dell , MD, Weill Cornell Medical College

Navzer Engineer, MD, Ph.D., MicroTransponder

David Pierce , MicroTransponder

Cecilia Prudente , Ph.D., PT, MicroTransponder

Brent Tarver , MicroTransponder

In addition to the 2022 Paul Dudley White International Scholar Award, research supporting the effectiveness of the Vivistim Paired VNS System garnered MicroTransponder the 2021 Neurotech Reports Gold Electrode Award for best new product. Members of the clinical trial team also recently presented at the American Physical Therapy Association's 2022 Combined Sections Meeting.

This increased awareness of the life-changing outcomes Vivistim produces for stroke survivors is occurring while clinical teams identify potential candidates for the Vivistim System. The first commercial implantation of Vivistim is expected in the first quarter of 2022. Rehabilitation specialists, physiatrists, neurosurgeons and other healthcare professionals can view the winning abstract at AHAJournals.org or visit Vivistim.com to assess if their patients meet the criteria for the Vivistim System.

About MicroTransponder®, Inc.

MicroTransponder®, Inc. is a privately held, global medical device company based in Austin, Texas, committed to developing research-based neuroscience solutions. The company focuses on restoring independence and dignity for people suffering from neurological conditions that impair sensory and motor function. The company's FDA-approved Vivistim® Paired VNS™ System is a first-of-its-kind, clinically proven medical technology that generates two to three times more improvement in upper limb function than rehabilitation alone for stroke survivors after six weeks of in-clinic therapy. For more information, visit Vivistim.com .

