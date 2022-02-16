Accord Healthcare Inc. Announces Launch of First-to-Market Additional Strengths of Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Tablets, in the U.S.

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accord Healthcare, having received final FDA approval, is pleased to announce the launch of additional strengths of Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate tablets in dosages of 100mg, 300mg and 400mg. Hydroxychloroquine is the generic version of Plaquenil® and is primarily used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and malaria.

Prior to Accord's offering of additional strengths, the only strength available was 200mg. Accord's offering of 100mg, 300mg and 400mg will alleviate the need to break the 200mg tablet in order to get the prescribed dosage. As per Drug label, "Do not crush or divide Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate film-coated tablets," none of the 200mg generic products have scored tablets, which can currently result in waste and incorrect dosages. The new offerings will also reduce the number of tablets needed for a single dose (prescriptions over 200mg).

The development and commercialization of these exclusive strengths demonstrates Accord's commitment to addressing the unmet needs of patients for appropriate dosing of critical molecules in the United States. The offering complements Accord's previous launch of Hydroxychloroquine tablets 200mg.

"This launch is the culmination of our team's ability to recognize that there was a serious need for additional strengths of Hydroxychloroquine," said Jeff Hampton, President, Accord Healthcare. "The launch of our additional strengths of Hydroxychloroquine reinforces our commitment to empowering physicians and patients by providing them with the access they need to essential medicines."

