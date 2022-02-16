Arthur selected to provide critical AI performance capabilities for Department of Defense

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) has selected Arthur to deliver its industry-leading AI performance management solution as part of the Test and Evaluation (T&E) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA,) a $249M effort to accelerate production AI capabilities across the Department of Defense (DoD).

This new vehicle will allow the DOD to leverage the Arthur platform for AI monitoring and optimization to deliver better results with accuracy, explainability, and fairness. Arthur's world-class research team has pioneered exclusive capabilities in computer vision, natural language processing (NLP), bias mitigation, and other key functional areas.

With the rollout of the DoD's Ethical AI Principles —Responsible, Equitable, Traceable, Reliable, Governable—in February 2020, ensuring the appropriate foundation is in place for production AI capabilities is paramount.

The Arthur team brings considerable expertise and commitment to the federal government, having successfully worked with DARPA, the IC, NSF, NIST, ARPA-E, Treasury, Air Force, Army, and Navy.

About Arthur

Arthur is the AI Performance Company. Our platform measures and improves machine learning models to deliver better results. We help data scientists, product owners, and business leaders accelerate model operations to optimize for accuracy, explainability, and fairness. Arthur's research-led approach to product development drives exclusive capabilities in computer vision, NLP, bias mitigation, and other critical areas. At Arthur, we're on a mission to make AI work for everyone, and we are deeply passionate about building ML technology to drive responsible results.

About the DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center

The Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) was established in 2018 to be the focal point of the DoD Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy to accelerate scaling AI and its impact across the Department. The mission of the JAIC is "to accelerate the delivery of AI-enabled capabilities, scale the Department-wide impact of AI, and synchronize DoD AI activities to expand Joint Force advantages." Working closely with the Services, Combatant Commands, and other Components, JAIC identifies appropriate use cases for AI across DoD, rapidly pilots solutions, and scales impact across its enterprise.

