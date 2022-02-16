BioMarin to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

- 2022 SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on February 18 at 1pm ET
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that management will participate in two upcoming virtual conferences.  An audio webcast of the presentations will be available live. You can access the webcast at: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical logo (PRNewsfoto/BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical logo (PRNewsfoto/BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.)(PRNewswire)

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare disorders. The company's portfolio consists of seven commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.

For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contacts:


Investors

Media

Traci McCarty

Debra Charlesworth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558 

(415) 455-7451

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-to-participate-in-two-upcoming-virtual-investor-conferences-301484038.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.