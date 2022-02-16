Blueprint Medicines Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) today reported financial results and provided a business update for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

"Following a year of outstanding execution across our portfolio, we are well positioned in 2022 to drive significant year-over-year product revenue growth, achieve multiple anticipated clinical data milestones for our precision therapies in systemic mastocytosis and lung cancer, and expand our portfolio with new therapeutic candidates, all supported by a strong cash position," said Jeff Albers, Chief Executive Officer of Blueprint Medicines. "In addition, as we execute on this near-term vision, we will put in place drivers of future growth, including the expansion of our research platform to incorporate targeted protein degradation, as well as plans for targeted sourcing of external innovation. Together, these efforts have the potential to significantly strengthen and broaden our impact as a leading global precision therapy company."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights and Recent Progress

AYVAKIT®/AYVAKYT® (avapritinib): systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST)

Recorded global net product revenues of $53.0 million and $20.0 million for the full year and the fourth quarter of 2021, respectively, representing approximately 150 percent year-over-year growth based on strong initial U.S. demand in advanced SM.

Received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use for AYVAKYT for the treatment of adult patients with advanced SM, including aggressive SM, SM with an associated hematological neoplasm, or mast cell leukemia, after at least one systemic therapy. Read the press release here

Nature Medicine on the registration-enabling EXPLORER and PATHFINDER trials highlighting AYVAKIT's robust efficacy and safety data in advanced SM. Read the press release Announced two publications inon the registration-enabling EXPLORER and PATHFINDER trials highlighting AYVAKIT's robust efficacy and safety data in advanced SM. Read the press release here

GAVRETO® (pralsetinib): RET-altered cancers

Following the transition of certain responsibilities from Blueprint Medicines to Roche in the third quarter of 2021, Roche recorded and reported $9.8 million in U.S. net end user product revenues for the second half of 2021. Full year 2021 U.S. net end user product revenues for GAVRETO were $14.5 million , including sales booked by Blueprint Medicines in the first half of 2021.

Received, via the collaboration with Roche, conditional marketing authorization by the European Commission for GAVRETO for the treatment of adults with RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) not previously treated with a RET inhibitor.

BLU-945, BLU-701 and BLU-451 (formerly LNG-451): EGFR-driven NSCLC

Treated the first patient in the Phase 1/2 HARMONY trial of BLU-701 in EGFR-driven NSCLC.

Presented new preclinical data supporting the development of BLU-945 and BLU-701 combination therapy in EGFR-driven NSCLC at the British Thoracic Oncology Group annual conference. Read the poster presentation here

Multiple abstracts accepted for presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting, including initial Phase 1/2 SYMPHONY trial dose escalation data for BLU-945 in EGFR-driven NSCLC.

Greater China . Read the press release Announced a strategic collaboration and license agreement with Zai Lab Limited for the development and commercialization of BLU-945 and BLU-701 for the treatment of EGFR-driven NSCLC in. Read the press release here

Completed the acquisition of Lengo Therapeutics and its lead compound BLU-451, a potential best-in-class precision therapy for EGFR exon 20 insertion-positive NSCLC. Read the press release here

Received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an investigational new drug (IND) application for BLU-451 in EGFR exon 20 insertion-positive NSCLC.

BLU-222: ovarian, breast and other cyclin E-CDK2 aberrant cancers

Received FDA clearance for an IND application for BLU-222 for cyclin E-CDK2 aberrant cancers.

Corporate

Kate Haviland , who has served as Chief Operating Officer and previously Chief Business Officer since 2016, has been appointed by the company's Board of Directors to succeed Jeff Albers as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 4, 2022 . At that time, Mr. Albers will transition from his current role as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer to Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. In addition, Ms. Haviland will join the Board of Directors. Read the press release Announced, who has served as Chief Operating Officer and previously Chief Business Officer since 2016, has been appointed by the company's Board of Directors to succeedas President and Chief Executive Officer, effective. At that time, Mr. Albers will transition from his current role as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer to Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. In addition, Ms. Haviland will join the Board of Directors. Read the press release here

Christina Rossi to Chief Operating Officer and Philina Lee , Ph.D., to Chief Commercial Officer. In addition, announced a role expansion for Helen Ho , Ph.D., to Chief Business Officer. Read the press releases Announced promotions forto Chief Operating Officer and, Ph.D., to Chief Commercial Officer. In addition, announced a role expansion for, Ph.D., to Chief Business Officer. Read the press releases here and here

Daniella Beckman , Chief Financial Officer of Tango Therapeutics, to the company's Board of Directors. Read the press release Announced the appointment of, Chief Financial Officer of Tango Therapeutics, to the company's Board of Directors. Read the press release here

Key Upcoming Milestones

The company plans to achieve the following milestones by mid-2022:

Initiate a Phase 1/2 trial of BLU-222 in cyclin E-CDK2 aberrant cancers in the first quarter of 2022.

Initiate a Phase 1/2 trial of BLU-451 in EGFR exon 20 insertion-positive NSCLC in the first quarter of 2022.

Present initial clinical data from the Phase 1/2 SYMPHONY trial of BLU-945 in the second quarter of 2022.

Present preclinical data supporting the development of BLU-451 in EGFR exon 20 insertion-positive NSCLC in the second quarter of 2022.

Present preclinical data supporting the development of BLU-222 in cyclin E-CDK2 aberrant cancers in the second quarter of 2022.

Launch AYVAKYT in advanced SM in Europe in the second quarter of 2022.

Report topline data from the registration-enabling Part 2 of the PIONEER trial of AYVAKIT in non-advanced SM in mid-2022.

Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Results

Revenues: Revenues were $107.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, including $20.0 million of net product revenues from sales of AYVAKIT and $87.0 million in collaboration revenues. Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $180.1 million , including $53.0 million of net product revenues from sales of AYVAKIT, $4.7 million of net product revenues from sales of GAVRETO and $122.4 million in collaboration revenues. Blueprint Medicines recorded $34.1 million and $793.7 million in revenues in the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 , respectively.

Cost of Sales: Cost of sales was $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $17.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 , as compared to $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $0.4 million for the full year ended December 31, 2020 . This increase was primarily driven by lower margin drug product sold to our collaboration partners during the fourth quarter of 2021.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $356.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $601.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 , as compared to $77.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $326.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 . Research and development expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 included $260.0 million incurred to acquire in-process research and development compounds through the acquisition of Lengo Therapeutics which was the primary driver of the increase in expenses over the prior year. Research and development expenses also included $10.0 million in stock-based compensation expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $39.7 million in stock-based compensation for the year ended December 31, 2021 .

SG&A Expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses were $54.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $195.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 , as compared to $42.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $157.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 . This increase was primarily due to increased costs associated with expanding our commercial infrastructure for commercialization of AYVAKIT/AYVAKYT. Selling, general and administrative expenses included $12.7 million in stock-based compensation expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $52.0 million in stock-based compensation for the year ended December 31, 2021 .

Net Income (Loss): Net loss was $(318.7) million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $(644.1) million for the year ended December 31, 2021 , or a diluted net loss per share of $(5.40) and diluted net loss per share of $(11.01) , respectively, as compared to a net loss of $(85.7) million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and a net income of $313.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 , or a diluted net loss per share of $(1.53) and a diluted net income per share of $5.59 , respectively.

Cash Position: As of December 31, 2021 , cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $1,034.6 million , as compared to $1,549.7 million as of December 31, 2020 .

2022 Financial Guidance

Blueprint Medicines today announced it anticipates approximately $180M to $200M in total revenues in 2022, including approximately $115M to $130M in AYVAKIT net product revenues. The company continues to expect that its existing cash, cash equivalents and investments, together with anticipated future product revenues, will provide sufficient capital to enable the company to achieve a self-sustainable financial profile.

Conference Call Information

Blueprint Medicines will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET today to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and recent business activities. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 844-200-6205 (domestic) or 929-526-1599 (international), and referring to conference ID 936793. A webcast of the call will also be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors & Media section of the Blueprint Medicines website at http://ir.blueprintmedicines.com/. The archived webcast will be available on Blueprint Medicines' website approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available for 30 days following the call.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Blueprint Medicines will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 10:40 a.m. ET .

Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 9:10 a.m. ET .

A live webcast of each presentation will be available by visiting the Investors & Media section of Blueprint Medicines' website at http://ir.blueprintmedicines.com. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on Blueprint Medicines' website for 30 days following each presentation.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines is a global precision therapy company that invents life-changing therapies for people with cancer and blood disorders. Applying an approach that is both precise and agile, we create medicines that selectively target genetic drivers, with the goal of staying one step ahead across stages of disease. Since 2011, we have leveraged our research platform, including expertise in molecular targeting and world-class drug design capabilities, to rapidly and reproducibly translate science into a broad pipeline of precision therapies. Today, we are delivering approved medicines directly to patients in the United States and Europe, and we are globally advancing multiple programs for systemic mastocytosis, lung cancer and other genomically defined cancers, and cancer immunotherapy. For more information, visit www.BlueprintMedicines.com and follow us on Twitter (@BlueprintMeds) and LinkedIn.

Trademarks

Blueprint Medicines, AYVAKIT, AYVAKYT, GAVRETO and associated logos are trademarks of Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (in thousands) (unaudited)















December 31,

December 31,



2021

2020 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 1,034,643

$ 1,549,722 Working capital (1)

404,260



796,957 Total assets

1,252,225



1,718,393 Deferred revenue

36,576



41,158 Total liabilities

281,490



248,305 Total stockholders' equity

970,735



1,470,088





(1) Blueprint Medicines defines working capital as current assets less current liabilities.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Data (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Years Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:























Product revenue, net

$ 20,029

$ 6,688

$ 57,687

$ 22,134 Collaboration revenue



86,993



27,419



122,393



771,601 Total revenues

$ 107,022

$ 34,107

$ 180,080

$ 793,735 Cost and operating expenses:























Cost of sales



7,549



128



17,934



425 Collaboration loss sharing



4,531



-



7,801



- Research and development



356,877



77,405



601,033



326,860 Selling, general and administrative



54,199



42,541



195,293



157,743 Total cost and operating expenses

$ 423,156

$ 120,074

$ 822,061

$ 485,028 Other income (expense):























Interest income, net



463



936



2,386



6,599 Other income (expense), net



(381)



50



(1,489)



(366) Total other income (expense)

$ 82

$ 986

$ 897

$ 6,233 Income (loss) before income taxes

$ (316,052)

$ (84,981)

$ (641,084)

$ 314,940 Income tax expense



2,635



688



3,001



1,058 Net income (loss)

$ (318,687)

$ (85,669)

$ (644,085)

$ 313,882 Net income (loss) per share applicable to common stockholders — basic

$ (5.40)

$ (1.53)

$ (11.01)

$ 5.76 Net income (loss) per share applicable to common stockholders —diluted

$ (5.40)

$ (1.53)

$ (11.01)

$ 5.59 Weighted-average number of common shares used in net income (loss) per share applicable to common stockholders — basic



58,985



56,072



58,518



54,534 Weighted-average number of common shares used in net income (loss) per share applicable to common stockholders —diluted



58,985



56,072



58,518



56,168









































