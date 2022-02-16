CASETiFY Taps Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants for Bikini Bottom-Inspired Accessories

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the global lifestyle brand CASETiFY announced its latest partnership with Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants, paying tribute to the show's iconic characters and mouth-watering treats on CASETiFY's best-selling accessories. Fans of the hit animated series can sign up for priority access to shop the collection early on casetify.com, ahead of the launch on February 22.
First airing nearly 23 years ago, SpongeBob SquarePants has become one of the longest-running animated TV series to date reaching audiences of all ages worldwide. The limited-edition collection invites the show's biggest fans to join in on an underwater Bikini Bottom picnic with SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks, Squidward, and Mr. Krabs on a variety CASETiFY's signature phone case styles-—including Impact, Ultra Impact, and Ultra Compostable cases. Those looking to snag some picnic-inspired treats can purchase accessories featuring a delicious Krusty Krab Pizza, Sandy's Sea-Nut Butter, or Patrick's Pickle Paradise ice cream along with designs spotlighting SpongeBob and his infamous pineapple abode. Fans can also feel a part of the series with personalization options for everyone on the customizable Floral Case––inspired by the Bikini Bottom underwater skies and alluring jellyfish fields. The collection retails from $35 - 75 USD.
"Over the years, SpongeBob SquarePants has brought so much joy to homes all over the world, and this collection connects our favorite characters and their humorous moments to our most-loved accessories," said CASETiFY CEO and Co-founder Wes Ng. "We are excited to partner with Nickelodeon and ViacomCBS Consumer Products to celebrate the animated series in a fun, colorful collection for all generations to enjoy."
Designs extend to accessories for Airpods Pro, iPads, Nintendo Switch pouches, Magsafe Wireless chargers, 2-in-1 grip stands, and the CASETiFY Water Bottle—with additional designs featuring Krabby Patties and Kelpo products. The collection features cases made with 65% recycled material, layered in the brand's antimicrobial coating, DEFENSiFY (eliminating 99% of bacteria on the case's surface), with unbeatable drop-protection up to 10 ft.
The SpongeBob x CASETiFY collection launches worldwide on casetify.com/co-lab/spongebob, with products shipping to more than 100+ countries, available for purchase online, in the new CASETiFY Co-Lab app (available now in the App Store), and at CASETiFY Studio locations. To learn more about the collaboration, visit CASETiFY.com and follow along on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.
About CASETiFY
CASETiFY is the global lifestyle brand and home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products turn your personal electronics into stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com.
About ViacomCBS Consumer Products
ViacomCBS Consumer Products (VCP) oversees all licensing and merchandising for ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, VCP's portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, VCP is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, VCP oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.
