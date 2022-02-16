Crypto Unicorn FalconX Hires Pinterest Chief Revenue Officer Jon Kaplan

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FalconX , the digital assets and cryptocurrency platform of choice for institutional investors, today announced long-time tech executive Jon Kaplan has joined as Head of Revenue. The addition of the prominent seasoned executive comes on the heels of 30x YoY growth, a $210M round, and a $3.75B valuation.

Kaplan spent six years at Pinterest where he was responsible for the company's global revenue operations including U.S. and international ad sales and partnerships with brands and ad agencies. Under his leadership, his team worked with businesses to harness the power of the full range of Pinterest's advertising and business solutions, and grew revenue from around $100 million to over $2.5 billion.

"We are at an incredible point in time where technology is shaping many new industries and our collective future. The next billion users are coming into crypto, so being at the forefront of such a movement is an exciting opportunity," Kaplan said. "I believe in FalconX's vision that much of the world's value will be tokenized in the next five years, which is why now is the time to get in on the ground floor of the crypto market."

At FalconX, Kaplan will join the executive team to help expand the platform and solutions offered to institutional clients. Kaplan is the latest addition to a growing list of premiere talent in one of the fastest growing industries in the world.

"Crypto passed the tipping point of mass adoption, and the industry is well funded with more capital eager to engage," CEO Raghu Yarlagadda said. "The opportunity to be involved in the early stages of the evolving crypto industry is alluring for exceptional talent like Jon."

Prior to Pinterest, Kaplan spent 12 years at Google, serving as Vice President of U.S sales. He was responsible for a multi-billion-dollar business including Google Search, Google Display Network, YouTube, and DoubleClick Programmatic solutions.

Kaplan will be responsible for scaling revenue function at FalconX, building a high-performing GTM engine across sales, marketing, client coverage, and revenue operations. He will also focus on driving top line growth and scaling a top-notch team on a global level.

FalconX, one of the fastest growing companies in the world, is a fully comprehensive digital asset platform. It allows institutions to access and manage all of their crypto strategies through a single interface and seamless workflows, making it easy to execute trading, credit and clearing all in one place. FalconX's crypto-as-a-service offering powers leading banks, FinTech institutions, and investment applications to easily add crypto to their product offerings with a goal of enabling the next billion users to enter the crypto space. The company is backed by investors including American Express Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Tiger Global Management and Avon Ventures, a venture capital fund affiliated with FMR LLC, the parent company of Fidelity Investments. FalconX has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, Chicago, Bengaluru, and Malta. For more information visit falconx.io or follow them on Twitter and LinkedIn .

