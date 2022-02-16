Digimarc Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call for Wednesday, March 2 at 5:00 p.m. ET

BEAVERTON, Ore., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Management will also provide an update on market conditions and its execution of strategy. The company will issue financial results in a press release before the call.

Digimarc CEO Riley McCormack, CFO Charles Beck, and CLO Robert Chamness will host the call, and provide an update on the financial results, quarterly highlights and strategic priorities followed by a question-and-answer forum. The company will issue financial results in a press release before the call.

For those who wish to call in via telephone, please dial the number below at least five minutes before the scheduled start time:

Date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-Free Number: 866-562-9934

International Number: 706-679-0638

Conference ID: 8569889

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer and leader in digital watermarking solutions and the automatic identification of media, including packaging, commercial print, digital images, audio and video. Digimarc helps customers drive efficiency, accuracy and security across physical and digital supply chains. Visit us at digimarc.com on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @digimarc to learn more.

