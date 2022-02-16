Dover President and Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Barclays Industrial Select 2022 and Citi 2022 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conferences

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, will present at two industry conferences this month:

The Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami, FL on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 , at 1:50 pm ET ; and

The Citi 2022 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference in Miami, FL on Thursday, February 24, 2022 , at 8:50 am ET .

Links to the live audio webcasts of the two presentations will be available on dovercorporation.com, and replays will be archived on the website for 90 days following the date of each respective appearance.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at www.dovercorporation.com.

Investor Contacts: Media Contact: Andrey Galiuk Adrian Sakowicz Vice President – Corporate Development Vice President – Communications and Investor Relations (630) 743-5039 (630) 743-5131 asakowicz@dovercorp.com agaliuk@dovercorp.com





Jack Dickens

Director - Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

jdickens@dovercorp.com



