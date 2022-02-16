Health Tech VC firm Nina Capital Closes Oversubscribed Second Fund and Announces its First Four Investments Nina Capital fund surpasses target size of EUR40 million, feeding continued investment in early-stage healthcare technology companies

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nina Capital, an emerging specialist venture capital firm, today announced its second fund, started last fall, eclipsed its target size of EUR40 million in just four months. The fund will be used to continue executing the firm's strategy of investing exclusively in pre-seed to Series A healthcare technology companies based in Europe, the U.S. and Israel.

Nina Capital's new fundraise comes on the heels of a noteworthy 2021. Two years after the firm's inception in 2019, Nina Capital completed building a portfolio of 23 early-stage healthcare technology companies for its inaugural EUR18M fund, after screening more than 2600 businesses. Several of the 23 companies—including Ultromics , Contextflow and EarlySight —raised subsequent funding from international investors, and Canadian health data company Replica Analytics was acquired by Aetion , a healthcare analytics company in New York and Barcelona.

"Our second fundraise validates that our market positioning is correct," said Yahel Halamish, Head of Investor Relations at Nina Capital.

Marc Subirats, General Partner at Nina Capital, elaborated on Nina Capital's strategic positioning. "The venture capital industry is evolving such that the most successful firms either build huge, multi-stage generalist funds or focus on early-stage specialist funds," he said. "Nina Capital is well positioned to become the best recognized health tech specialist in the latter category."

Marta-Gaia Zanchi, Founder and Managing Partner of Nina Capital, said that within one quarter, the fund approved its fourth new investment. "This initial portfolio speaks well for our conviction in health tech and ability to source, seed and support founders internationally."

Specialization is a major reason CEOs choose to partner with Nina Capital, whose diverse team bridges domains of knowledge in healthcare, life sciences, technology, entrepreneurship and alternative assets. A network of senior, international advisers and venture partners bring the necessary experience for the firm and its portfolio companies to scale. See team photo here.

"Nina Capital has been one of the best experiences we've had working with an investor," said Phil McElnay, CEO of MedAll, Nina Capital's first investment out of its second fund. "Nina Capital shares our passion about our mission and business, and we've been impressed with their loyalty, connections and deep healthcare understanding."

