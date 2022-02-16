InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Markers for Utility Lines (PHL-140)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a construction foreman and I thought there could be a better marker option for various utility lines," said an inventor, from Cape May, N.J., "so I invented ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY MARKOUT FLAGS. My design eliminates the need to use plastic and wire markers that eventually create litter, clog storm sewer inlets and end up in our already polluted oceans and bays."

The patent-pending invention offers an alternative to conventional marking flags for utility lines. In doing so, it reduces pollution and plastic/metal waste. It also ensures that workers can clearly see and read the markings. The invention features a simple and environmentally friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for markout and utility companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

