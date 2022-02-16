InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Device for Food Deliveries (RKH-122)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safer alternative to traditional food delivery methods," said an inventor, from Spotsylvania, Va., "so I invented the QC CLIP. My design protects food deliveries against tampering."

The patent-pending invention prevents delivery drivers from tampering with or consuming food orders. In doing so, it ensures that food is safe to consume. As a result, it enhances safety and security and it provides added peace of mind for customers. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for restaurant services offering food delivery. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RKH-122, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

