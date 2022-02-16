LP Building Solutions' Robin Everhart Selected as 2022 Women of Influence Honoree by Nashville Business Journal

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, today announced that Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources and Transformation Officer Robin Everhart was named as a 2022 Women of Influence honoree in the Top Executive category by the Nashville Business Journal.

The Nashville Business Journal's Women of Influence winners are leading top companies and nonprofits, shaping their companies, improving their communities, and paving the way for the next generation of influential female leaders.

When Everhart joined LP in 2019, the company was in the midst of an ongoing strategic transformation from a commodity forest products company to a specialty, technology-driven, value-creating building solutions company. Her work has been instrumental in leading the company's cultural transformation.

Some highlights of Everhart's accomplishments at LP include the following:

Creating an actionable plan for LP's performance framework, " Think and Act Like Owners ," through a comprehensive talent strategy, including recruitment, onboarding, engagement, development and progression

Brad Southern , which created LP's DEI Pledge for Action Spearheading LP's focus on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) by sponsoring the company's DEI Task Force alongside LP Chair and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), which created

Leading LP's company-wide response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including creating robust safety protocols, policies and procedures, allowing LP employees to continue working and LP mills to continue operating amid the pandemic

"Robin's dedication has been paramount in bringing 'Think and Act Like Owners' to life," said LP Chair and CEO Brad Southern. "By embedding this philosophy into everyday life at LP, Robin and her team have enhanced a high-performance culture driven by accountability and empowerment."

To choose the honorees, the Nashville Business Journal accepted nominations from the public. Nominations were reviewed by an independent panel of judges comprised of former Women of Influence winners.

"I am incredibly honored to be included among such accomplished women," said Everhart. "However, no one in our industry deserves more credit than LP's 5,000 employees, whose dedication to their craft and support for one another inspire me every day. Without them, this recognition would not be possible."

In addition to her accomplishments at LP, Everhart is also a dedicated community member who is passionate about helping people become the best that they can be, whether through mentoring, leadership engagements, collaboration or board membership. Since moving to Nashville in 2019, she has found numerous ways to support the community despite the challenges of volunteer work presented by the pandemic. Everhart lectures classes and mentors students at Belmont University and Miami University. She donates her expertise through pro bono mentoring and support on human resources challenges and DEI initiatives to local nonprofits, such as Gideon's Army and the Land Trust for Tennessee. In her role as an Executive Strategic Alliance Advisory Member, Everhart helps to assess and advise startups. She also volunteers her time to support local organizations like Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville and the Urban League.

In the past, Everhart has been recognized for her achievements by other organizations, including being named a Top Executive in Corporate Diversity by Black Enterprise Magazine, Top 12 Business Women by the Ohio Diversity Council, YWCA Career Women of Achievement, Ohio's Most Powerful and Influential Women by the National Diversity Council and a recipient of the Civic Leadership Award by Venue Magazine.

The Nashville Business Journal recognized 35 businesswomen in 10 categories. An awards celebration will be held on May 10, 2022 to honor the winners.

