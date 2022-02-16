More than 200 top owners & developers already confirmed to join Ascent & Escape, 2022 dates announced

Ascent & Escape, known to be one of commercial real estate's most sought-after event invitations, announced their 2022 dates to be held the week of November 7-11. The back-to-back retreats convene the industry's top owners, developers and investors for 48 hours focused on direct deal generation amid curated, memorable experiences in Miami's South Beach.

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bisnow , commercial real estate's leading B2B platform, today announced the 2022 dates for its elite Ascent & Escape conferences. The back-to-back events will be held during the week of November 7-11, both at the 1Hotel South Beach.

Owners, developers and investors from across the commercial real estate industry will be in attendance, with more than 200 top leaders already signed on to attend the retreats this autumn.

Bisnow CEO Will Friend commented: "There's nothing better than an attendee telling us they met someone at the retreat that helped forge a multi-million dollar deal for their business. That's the key to our success and why so many participants come back. I must admit, with spots selling out in record time last year, we discussed whether we should expand the event–but the magic of Ascent and Escape lies in their ability to build real connections and opportunities that drive insane value for our participants."

Both retreats are exclusively comprised of senior executives. Invitations are hand-selected and curated, with a mix of operators, developers, GP and LP equity, debt funds, and direct lenders making up more than 90% of the audience. Partnerships are extremely limited to best-in-class service providers, like longtime sponsor of the retreats Ackman-Ziff.

Simon Ziff, President of the preeminent boutique capital advisory firm, shared: "With Escape and Ascent, Bisnow has created an exciting environment where I can establish and enhance important relationships with key industry participants across the country."

2022 participants include leaders from:

Apollo

Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners

DRA Advisors

Howard Hughes Corporation

Blackstone

TGM Associates

Blue Vista Capital Management

Silverstein Properties

Related Group

Hines

Veritas Investments

CA Ventures

CIM Group

Rising Realty Partners

Time Equities

Drake Real Estate Partners

Castle Lanterra Properties

Fortress Investment Group

Cedar Street Companies

Monday Properties

GTIS Partners

Bain Capital Real Estate

North American Properties

Post Brothers

First Washington Realty

CBRE Investment Management

Contrarian Capital Management

KKR

Nuveen

ACORE Capital

Big V Properties

DLC Management

Mesa West Capital

Corigin

Marcus Partners

Pinetree

GEM Realty Capital

Equinox Development Properties

Stonehill Partners

HIG Capital

Additional information on both retreats and a full current participant list can be found by contacting curators@bisnow.com . Visit bisnow.com/ascent & bisnow.com/escape for more details.

