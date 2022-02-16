OYO Reignites Patron Prosperity Program Following 2021 Success

DALLAS and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OYO, the leading technology and revenue growth brand for owners and operators of hotels and homes, is excited to announce its second annual installment of its Patron Prosperity Program.

Last year, after compiling feedback from its patron community, OYO established its first-ever Patron Prosperity Program—a six-month-long initiative where the company rolled out innovative technology features and tools each month to address the needs of its asset owners. Each new feature made available to asset owners from the 2021 campaign was unique to OYO and designed to deliver higher occupancy and revenue for its patrons. Thanks to the Smart Pricingv2 Tool, which launched last March with a 93% adoption rate, enrolled properties experienced a ~10% jump in RevPAR; partners who signed up for OYO's optimization program witnessed an average increase of 15-25% in OTA RevPAR.

Looking back at the historic success of last year's Patron Prosperity Program, President of OYO Hotels & Homes International Prasun Choudhary explains the need to continue efforts that support partners and bolster their offerings. "Acknowledging partner concerns and seeking solutions to better support them will always remain a priority and we are proud to reinstate a campaign that will deliver more value for our partners so they can better serve their patrons," Prasun says.

High adoption rates and improved growth metrics across the board emphasize the success of OYO's initial Patron Prosperity Program, and the company hopes to continue this momentum as it initiates its second patron-focused effort in 2022. A key feature of the Patron Prosperity Program is its hyper-focus to address essential pain points where partners are looking for more support. Each quarter, throughout 2022, OYO will deliver new programs and innovative tech offerings that support four target objectives, which include:

Revenue Growth Freedom & Flexibility Customer Delight Enhanced Patron Experience

"OYO is taking strides to pave a successful path forward as the landscape of hospitality evolves," explains Prasun. "The transparency we provide upfront about our Patron Prosperity Program emphasizes the loyalty and commitment we maintain for our valued patrons now and in the future."

For the first quarter, OYO's Patron Prosperity Program will focus on Revenue Growth, Freedom and Flexibility, Customer Delight and Patron Experience for both patrons and guests. While asset partners and stakeholders will receive direct communications about the new features and updates that have been made available, OYO welcomes the public to follow its 2022 Partner Prosperity Program on the official OYO Blog.

About OYO:

OYO is a global platform that empowers entrepreneurs and small businesses with hotels and homes by providing full-stack technology that increases revenue and eases operations; bringing easy-to-book, affordable, and trusted accommodation to customers around the world. OYO offers 40+ integrated products and solutions to patrons who operate over 157,000 hotel and home storefronts across India, Europe, and Southeast Asia and 35 countries. For more information, visit www.oyorooms.com.

