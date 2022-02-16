PwC's Global Mobility Tax and Immigration Services Business to Become Independent Company Named Vialto Partners

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In October 2021, PwC announced the sale of its global mobility tax and immigration services business to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) funds. Upon deal close, which is expected in the second quarter of 2022, the business will become an independent company called Vialto Partners.

Working with colleagues across the globe, the name Vialto Partners was chosen to signify the aspiration to help clients reach new heights in managing their global workforces. Vialto is derived from "via," meaning a path forward, and "alto", signaling altitude. The team paired this name with "Partners" as a tribute to PwC's culture of teamwork.

"A new name is a symbol of a fresh start. It signals a new moment, and our story to come," said Peter Clarke, CEO of PwC Global Mobility Services and future CEO of Vialto Partners. "Vialto Partners is both a nod to where we've come from, and to our commitment to create an organization which is dedicated to serving our clients and supporting our people. One where physical boundaries won't stand in the way of doing better business, and where geographies don't hinder human potential."

Vialto Partners will use their independent structure to invest in an innovative, integrated platform for clients to solve cross-border employment challenges. It will drive the mobility ecosystem forward to create a more connected, integrated and efficient supply chain for the evolving global workforce management.

Vialto Partners will be built on the best of PwC's global mobility tax and immigration services people, expertise, purpose and values. Vialto Partners will pair the resources of a mobility leader with the agility of an independent organization.

SOURCE Vialto Partners