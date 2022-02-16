Revelstoke Capital Partners Names New Operating Partner

DENVER, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelstoke Capital Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm, announced today it has expanded its team with the addition of Lisa Dombro as an Operating Partner. Ms. Dombro becomes the firm's sixth operating partner and will be responsible for providing strategic guidance and execution expertise across Revelstoke's portfolio of healthcare services companies.

"I am excited by the opportunity to work closely with the team at Revelstoke," said Ms. Dombro. "The healthcare investing landscape continues to be a dynamic and ever-evolving environment, which creates significant opportunities for healthcare specialists like Revelstoke. I'm very impressed by the portfolio of healthcare services and technology companies and the brand Revelstoke has built over the past decade. I look forward to working with Revelstoke's existing and future portfolio companies to develop strategy, support execution and drive value-based care initiatives."

Ms. Dombro most recently served as Chief Experience & Innovation Officer for agilon health, a company transforming healthcare for seniors by empowering primary care physicians. While at agilon health, Ms. Dombro had responsibility for driving organic growth, patient and provider experience and innovation through strategic relationships with payers including new government programs such as Global Direct Contracting. Prior to joining agilon health, Ms. Dombro worked at Fresenius Medical Care North America where she served as Chief of Staff to the CEO as well as Senior Vice President of Physician Practice Services. In these roles, Ms. Dombro led the development of new services and business models which fueled the organization's movement to value-based care. Prior to Ms. Dombro's engagement with Fresenius Medical Care North America, she provided strategic consulting services to hospitals, physician practices and other health-care service organizations, including Surgical Care Affiliates, a leader in the ambulatory surgery center space, as they pursued national growth and physician collaboration opportunities.

Ms. Dombro is an Executive Committee member of the Healthcare Transformation Task Force, an industry consortium that aligns public and private sector efforts in value. Ms. Dombro is also a champion of female equity initiatives including for female providers in value-based care and working parent support resources.

"As the healthcare industry continues to evolve to a value-based care environment, we are very pleased to have someone with Lisa's highly differentiated skill set join our team," said Simon Bachleda, co-founder and Managing Partner at Revelstoke Capital Partners. "Lisa brings a wealth of experience building and growing innovative healthcare companies, and we are confident that her experience will deliver new perspectives and capabilities across our existing and future portfolio."

Revelstoke (www.revelstokecapital.com) is a private equity firm formed by experienced investors who focus on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Revelstoke partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to execute on a disciplined organic and acquisition growth strategy as it strives to build exceptional companies. Revelstoke is based in Denver, Colorado and has approximately $4.3 billion of assets under management. Since the firm's inception in 2013, Revelstoke has completed 141 acquisitions, which includes 25 platform companies and 116 add-on acquisitions.

