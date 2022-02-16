SoftwareReviews Publishes Strategic Sourcing Software Gold Medalists for 2022

Scanmarket and Workday Strategic Sourcing are the 2022 Strategic Sourcing Data Quadrant Gold Medalists.

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2022 Strategic Sourcing Data Quadrant Awards, naming two providers as Gold Medalists. The following providers are winners according to the feedback provided by their end users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey:

Software providers are rated by users on product features, provider capabilities, and the relationship with the software partner.

What makes the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant different?

The study involves gathering intelligence on user satisfaction with both product features and the experience with the software provider. Aggregated emotional response ratings are included in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation to create a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the provider and its product – all from the software users' point of view. SoftwareReviews calls this insight the Net Emotional Footprint.

With a Net Emotional Footprint of +93, Scanmarket is loved by its customers for its auction management features. Workday Strategic Sourcing received a Net Emotional Footprint of +89 and exceeded user expectations in managing procurement.

Strategic Sourcing software satisfied users by including impressive procurement management strategies. However, most users would also like to see improvements in quality of features.

About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports

SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding software providers in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top providers in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their Net Promoter Scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: provider capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and provider experience.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group, is backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience. By collecting real data from verified IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insight into the experience of evaluating and purchasing software.

