U-Haul Ceases Operations at KC Fulfillment Center after 13 Years

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® has officially announced the closing of its fulfillment center at 1650 N. Topping Ave., where daily operations ceased in late 2021.

Since 2008, the U-Haul Fulfilment Center distributed shipments to Company-owned facilities and customers' homes all over the U.S. and Canada. U-Haul had been leasing the 310,000-square-foot space.

U-Haul retail products, like boxes and tape, and even truck ramps and bumpers were distributed from the warehouse over 13 years.

The new U-Haul Fulfillment Center of Kansas City at 1800 Reynolds Ave. recently opened and will meet Company and customer distribution demands going forward.

"U-Haul is growing, and we had a need to expand our operations," said Jeremy Brick, U-Haul Fulfillment Center president. "We pack and ship more than 500,000 parts each week. We needed to be able to invest in a bigger space with the most modern technology."

Local U-Haul Companies are always exploring opportunities for growth as they pursue means to better meet the needs of customers, but sometimes find it necessary to close or relocate facilities, or cease certain business operations at locations.

Reasons for closures can include: long-term strategic plans; physical plant limitations; shifts in demographics; trends in migration; expansion of the U-Haul neighborhood dealer network; and proximity to new or existing U-Haul stores or shops.

About 200 Team Members were let go as a result of the U-Haul Fulfillment Center on Topping Avenue closing.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

