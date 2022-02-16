VULCAN ANNOUNCES SENIOR LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC), the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates, today announced that Suzanne Wood has decided to retire as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective September 1, 2022. Ms. Wood will then remain with the Company in a consulting capacity until the end of the year. The Board of Directors has appointed Mary Andrews Carlisle, Vice President – Finance, as Ms. Wood's successor, effective September 1, 2022.

Additionally, Vulcan announced today that Darren Hicks, who is currently Vulcan's Vice President – Human Resources, has been appointed to the newly-created role of Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, effective March 1, 2022.

Tom Hill, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Suzanne's leadership has played an important role in our success, including our ability to deliver growth and enhanced profitability, despite inflationary pressures and challenges from the pandemic. Vulcan's sound financial position reflects her close attention to balance sheet strength, cash generation and return on invested capital during her tenure. We are saddened to be losing Suzanne but understand her decision to retire in order to focus more time on her family."

Mr. Hill continued, "Mary Andrews has been a standout leader in our finance group and deeply involved in all aspects of our business for the past 16 years. Mary Andrews has in-depth knowledge of Vulcan's business, having worked closely with Suzanne in the planning and execution of our financial strategy, and will continue to work side-by-side with Suzanne in the coming months as part of the transition."

"Darren brings to this new role a wealth of experience, and importantly, a deep understanding of Vulcan's culture from his 27 years with the Company. We believe strongly that our culture and our people are key to our success. During his tenure, Darren has been a champion of mentoring and diversity and inclusion initiatives."

Regarding Mary Andrews and Darren's appointments, Mr. Hill stated, "Our Board and management team understand the importance of succession planning across all senior leadership positions in order to develop talented leaders and deep bench strength. With Mary Andrews as our Chief Financial Officer and Darren as our Chief Human Resources Officer, we will move forward with our aggregates-focused strategy without missing a beat."

About Mary Andrews Carlisle

Ms. Carlisle has served Vulcan in roles of increasing responsibility in multiple divisions as well as in corporate finance groups and business development since 2006. In her most recent role, she led a number of key financial, operational and corporate initiatives related to the Company's four strategic disciplines. She has bachelor's degrees in Economics and Spanish from the University of Virginia and an MBA from the University of Alabama.

About Darren Hicks

In his new role as Chief Human Resources Officer, Darren Hicks will be responsible for developing and executing human resources strategies to support the organization's overall business plan and strategic direction. Hicks's strategic leadership will include a focus on talent management, leadership development, and the importance of diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Hicks joined Vulcan in 1994. He has held various positions of increasing responsibility in Human Resources. In addition to his corporate roles, he has worked in multiple operating divisions across Vulcan's footprint including the International division. Hicks holds a Bachelor's degree in Human Resources Management and an MBA from the University of Alabama.

About Vulcan Materials Company

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest supplier of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.

