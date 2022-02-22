BEST Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, today announced that Mr. Jun Chen has resigned from his position as a director of the Company, effective February 17, 2022. Mr. Chen was nominated by Alibaba Group Holding Limited ("Alibaba") and Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Limited ("Cainiao Network") as an Alibaba Director under the Company's amended and restated memorandum and articles of incorporation.

"On behalf of the Company and the Board, I would like to express our sincerest gratitude to Mr. Jun Chen for his contributions and service since joining the Company as a director in 2015," commented Mr. Shao-Ning Johnny Chou, Chairman and CEO of BEST. "We wish him the best of success in his future endeavors."

The Company today also announced that Alibaba (including Cainiao Network) has appointed Ms. Xiao Hu as an Alibaba Director under the Company's amended and restated memorandum and articles of incorporation.

Ms. Hu is a managing director of Strategic Investments at Alibaba Group Holding Limited. She joined Alibaba in 2017 and previously served as an investment director of Strategic Investments. She served as vice president and then director at Merrill Lynch (Asia Pacific) Limited from 2012 to 2017 and associate and then vice president at Citigroup Global Markets Asia Limited from 2008 to 2012. She also served as an assistant equity research analyst at China International Capital Corporation Limited from 2003 to 2006 and an auditor with KPMG Huazhen LLP from 2002 to 2003. Ms. Hu holds an MBA degree from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and a bachelor's degree from Peking University.

ABOUT BEST INC.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain and logistics solutions provider. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-add services, including supply chain management, freight delivery, and international logistics. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.

