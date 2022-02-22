Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® Offers Members Expanded Access to MLS Systems Throughout California

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® (SDAR) is giving members more resources to successfully grow their business by partnering with Multiple Listing Services throughout the state to allow REALTORS® access to more information and make the transaction process more efficient.

Multiple Listing Services (MLS) are private offers of cooperation and compensation among brokers to share data on properties so that clients have greater exposure and information among other buyers and sellers. San Diego MLS, owned by SDAR, is the region's leading resource for REALTORS® to build their business by finding cooperative brokers working with buyers to help sell their clients' home. San Diego MLS is a REALTOR®-focused tool that offers users the most accurate and up-to-date listings in the San Diego area.

"We are proud to provide REALTORS® with the best data for doing business in San Diego County while also giving our members access to MLS listings across the state through information sharing agreements," said San Diego MLS President Steve Fraioli. "San Diego MLS offers multiple platforms that are functional across mobile devices, so REALTORS® in the field and on the go are confident they have the most accurate information to be successful."

San Diego MLS has signed information sharing agreements with Combined L.A./Westside MLS, MLS Listings (Central Coast region), and bridgeMLS (East Bay region), which will allow San Diego MLS users to utilize extensive property data to serve clients moving within the state. These information sharing agreements are part of SDAR's larger efforts to create more opportunities for REALTORS® to expand their business beyond San Diego. In recent months, SDAR has also established mutual partnerships with real estate associations across the globe to make it easier for members to capture a greater share of the international market.

"As we continue adapting to the changing economic landscape, including remote work and new technologies, it is important for REALTORS® to explore innovative ways to connect with clients and meet their needs," Fraioli said. "San Diego MLS will continue to provide the most extensive and current local listing data while expanding access to other MLS systems throughout California."

For more information, contact SDAR at (858) 715-8000 or visit www.sdar.com.

The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® is the largest trade association in San Diego County and one of the largest local REALTOR® associations in California. We help our members, who adhere to a code of ethics and professional standards, sell more homes. We also help people realize the dream of home ownership, and we are dedicated to protecting private property rights. You can follow SDAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

