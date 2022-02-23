Test, Detect, Protect: Homeowners can Keep their Homes Safe from Mold by Catching it Early with Home Test Kits by PRO-LAB

Spring humidity allows mold to grow more easily, and PRO-LAB's Mold Test Kits provide a quick and accurate method for detecting indoor mold before it grows into a serious problem.

WESTON, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Many look forward to trading the cold of winter for warmer, sunnier weather as spring approaches, but the promise of more sun may distract from the fact that springtime means more allergens, especially mold. Mold spores landing on indoor surfaces can cause new mold to collect, producing more spores that can cause one to break into allergic reactions like hay fever, which 24 million Americans suffer from seasonally.1 PRO-LAB Mold Test Kits provide people with an easy way to protect their homes against this harmful allergen, enabling them to catch it early and make sure it is kept at bay.

"You know you have a problem when you see mold growing on an indoor surface, but it's best to test a home for mold before that happens so it can be kept from growing into a hazard," said PRO-LAB Founder and CEO James McDonnell. "With PRO-LAB test kits, homeowners can do just that and keep themselves free from mold and its allergic effects."

As the spring and summer months tends to have higher moisture content than winter,2 mold is particularly prevalent in the spring.3 It spreads through its invisible spores, which float through outdoor and indoor air and collect on surfaces that are cool and have adequate moisture.4 When mold grows on indoor surfaces and its spores have regular airborne contact with homeowners, this can cause allergic reactions with symptoms like sneezing, runny nose, red eyes, and dermatitis. Some mold, such as Stachybotrys Chartarum (black mold), are suspected to lead to even more serious ailments like pulmonary hemorrhage (bleeding in lungs) in infants.5

PRO-LAB's Mold Test Kits provide a first line of defense against homegrown mold, offering easy sampling methods that homeowners can use to detect elevated mold levels. One method detects mold through air sampling in a petri dish and mailing it to PRO-LAB for evaluation in its very own testing laboratory. If mold growth did occur during the petri dish's exposure time, a $40 lab analysis fee is included to identify the type of mold. The other testing method involves taking physical samples of mold growing on a surface and sending it to the PRO-LAB laboratory for analysis to determine the type of mold. The air sampling method requires two test kits, one for taking samples indoors and another for taking a comparative outdoor sample. One could have an indoor mold problem if the indoor test yields significantly more mold than the outdoor test. Both methods produce reliable results within 7 days.

"PRO-LAB test kits provide fast and accurate analysis of one's home mold levels so homeowners can stop it from growing early and get back to enjoying spring like they want to," said McDonnell.

PRO-LAB's Mold Test Kits cost $49.95, lab fee included. They are sold nationally at Lowes, Home Depot, Menards, True Value, Ace Hardware, and Amazon. For more information visit ProLabTestKits.com.

