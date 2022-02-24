GENERAL DATATECH (GDT) NAMED AN ELITE 150 MANAGED IT SERVICE PROVIDER ON CRN'S MSP 500 LIST Recognized for the Fourth Time as a Top MSP in North America

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Datatech (GDT) announced today that that it has again been listed on the CRN® 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the MSP Elite 150 category for the fourth consecutive year. CRN's highly regarded annual MSP 500 list identifies the most forward-thinking and innovative North American MSPs that deliver operational efficiencies, IT system improvements, and a higher rate of return on investments for their customers. The MSP Elite 150 list recognizes large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services. Companies are recognized for working tirelessly to guide their customers and create solutions for complex IT issues.

GDT (PRNewsfoto/GDT) (PRNewswire)

General Datatech (GDT) is listed on the CRN® 2021 MSP 500 list in the Elite 150 category for the 4th consecutive year.

"In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets."

For the fourth year in a row, GDT was named to MSP Elite 150 list, which identifies organizations with an extensive managed services portfolio, including on-premises and off-premises capabilities, weighted toward midmarket and enterprise customers.

"GDT enhances the business objectives of our customers through next-generation Network Operations Centers (NOC), IT as a Service (ITaaS) enterprise security solutions, and world-class service delivery," said Tom Ducatelli, CEO of GDT. "Being named as a member of the Elite 150 MSP again demonstrates both the expertise of our team and our commitment to providing operational excellence, efficiency and cost-effectiveness that improves business outcomes while reducing operational risks and fixed operating costs for our customers."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at CRN.com/msp500.

About GDT

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, GDT is a leading multi-vendor IT solutions provider (ITSP) with a services-driven approach, serving blue chip commercial, enterprises and government agencies across the globe. Founded in 1996, with over $1 billion in annual revenue, the Company offers its customers comprehensive solutions, including professional services, managed services, technical staffing, and the design, architecture, and resale of OEM hardware, software, and maintenance. GDT specializations include enterprise Networking, Security, Data Center, and Hybrid Cloud solutions. For more information, visit GDT.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GDT