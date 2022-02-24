SanMar Debuts New Innovations in Sustainable Apparel

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SanMar Corporation, a leading supplier of wholesale accessories and apparel, today introduced the Port Authority® C-FREE™ product line, an innovative range of carbon neutral styles. The announcement, which represents a new partnership with Carbonfund.org Foundation , marks the company's most recent step in putting its commitment to environmental sustainability into practice.

SanMar's mission and values have inspired its creative apparel offerings in each of its new product roll outs. Throughout the process, from design and development to sourcing and manufacturing, SanMar is dedicated to making investments that enhance its sustainability.

"SanMar's mission to create positive change is the driving force behind today's C-FREE announcement," said Pat Noonan, chief product officer at SanMar. "This launch, in partnership with Carbonfund.org, unites SanMar's commitment to sustainability in the industry with our values of doing good in our communities."

With C-FREE, SanMar crafts styles with tracking through Carbonfree® Certification. With Carbonfree® Certification , SanMar measures a product's carbon footprint and removes an equivalent number of emissions from the environment through purchasing carbon offsets. SanMar's first exclusive C-FREE styles, crafted from recycled polyester, feature snag-proof and moisture-wicking material to perform in all situations.

"SanMar is trailblazing sustainability in the apparel space," says Eric M. Carlson, President of Carbonfund.org Foundation. "We're excited to collaborate with an industry leader and certify SanMar's C-FREE apparel line as we take a measurable step in helping offset the industry's environmental impact and accelerate its transition to a cleaner energy future."

Customers can shop these products knowing the apparel has undergone rigorous carbon footprint tracking and the associated emissions are offset with targeted reduction projects. SanMar's commitment to corporate responsibility extends beyond sustainable apparel to investing in employees and their communities through responsible sourcing, charitable giving and cultivating an inclusive workplace.

With the Port Authority's® C-FREE snag-proof polos and quarter-zips added to the collection, customers can make an impact in their office or workplace while reducing their environmental impact.

Customers can find, shop and learn about the C-FREE apparel line at SanMar.com.

ABOUT SANMAR

SanMar® Corporation is a premier supplier of wholesale apparel, bags and caps including Nike®, OGIO®, Eddie Bauer®, New Era®, The North Face®, Carhartt®, Rabbit Skins®, Red Kap®, Port Authority®, Champion®, Port & Company®, District®, Red House®, Sport-Tek®, CornerStone®, TravisMathew®, Mercer + Mettle®, Cotopaxi®, WonderWink® and Allmade®. A family-owned and operated business since 1971, SanMar is based in Issaquah, Washington, with eight distribution centers nationwide.

ABOUT CARBONFUND.ORG FOUNDATION

Carbonfund.org is leading the fight against climate change, making it easy and affordable for any individual , business or organization to reduce & offset their climate impact . Carbonfund.org has America's first carbon neutral product label, Carbonfree® Certified . The Carbonfree® Certified Products Program is proud to be part of Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly Program .

