Vibliome Therapeutics Spins Off New Company, Raises Additional Funding

BOZEMAN, Mont., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibliome Therapeutics, LLC, announced today that it has executed an Asset Sale and License Agreement with Beartooth Therapeutics, Inc., for two of its proprietary kinase inhibitor programs against undisclosed targets. Beartooth Therapeutics is a new company co-founded by Vibliome and Deerfield Management, which plans to finalize development candidates and advance the programs into clinical testing for oncology indications. The terms of the asset sale agreement were not disclosed.

Vibliome Logo (PRNewswire)

Vibliome also announced today that it has closed on a $22mm extension on its Series A financing from Deerfield Management. "We are very excited about the amount of progress we've been able to make in such a short period of time," said Robert Goodwin, Vibliome's CEO. "We have established that our approach to kinase inhibitor development can generate novel chemical matter with high potency and selectivity against compelling clinical targets for precision medicine. The additional resources will allow us to advance multiple development programs in parallel."

Kinases are key regulators of cell function that represent one of the largest and most functionally diverse gene families. There are over 500 kinase enzymes encoded by the human genome which control nearly all cellular functions by phosphorylating proteins and other molecules. Aberrations in these cell signaling pathways affect cell metabolism, division, activation, growth and death, and are hallmarks in the development of cancer as well as other chronic diseases. Kinase inhibitors have been shown to be effective in targeting these aberrant signaling mechanisms that drive disease progression, yet currently-approved inhibitors act against fewer than 40 kinase targets.

About Vibliome

Vibliome has developed a systematic approach for the development of small molecule Type-II kinase inhibitors with unique profiles and a high degree of selectivity. This platform technology is ideally suited to support emerging therapeutic approaches for cancer and other diseases where selective kinase targeting is needed. The company is based in Bozeman, Montana, and New York City.

About Deerfield

Deerfield is an investment management firm committed to advancing healthcare through investment, information and philanthropy. The Firm works across the healthcare ecosystem to connect people, capital, ideas and technology in bold, collaborative and inclusive ways.

