Infor Showcases Food & Beverage Expertise at IFE Manufacturing 2022

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced its presence at IFE Manufacturing 2022, the UK's dedicated showcase of end-to-end food and drink manufacturing and product development (stand 1619, ExCeL, London, 21-23 March). Visitors to the show will learn how Infor's range of solutions for the food and beverage industry is helping organisations innovate and increase productivity, enhancing transparency across the supply chain and improving sustainability whilst laying the foundations for growth.

Alongside its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution for the food and beverage sector, Infor is the official show sponsor and will also be discussing its product lifecycle management (PLM), supply chain and distribution solutions powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS). Visitors can learn how industry-specific functionality comes as standard with Infor, simplifying complex processes whilst delivering the depth of insight needed to build more resilient, responsive and agile businesses.

At the event, Infor will also be raising awareness of the organisation's strategic partnership with The Prince's Trust, a charity that supports disadvantaged young people in the UK. Infor has committed to raise £100,000 for the charity over four years and is undertaking a variety of fundraising initiatives that will ultimately help the next generation live their best lives and get the best start to their careers.

"Today's food and beverage organisations need complete enterprise-wide visibility and the agility to quickly respond to ever-changing market dynamics," comments Marcel Koks, Infor food & beverage industry & solution strategy director. "With 40 years of food and beverage experience across more than 1,100 companies, we understand the challenges the sector is facing and have the solutions and expertise needed to help our customers grow their businesses whilst optimising operations and implementing sustainable processes."

"At IFE Manufacturing 2022, we'll be discussing how our solutions deliver crucial farm-to-fork transparency and traceability, underpinning sustainable practices that reduce food, energy and water waste," Koks says. "At the same time, our industry-specific functionality supports ongoing innovation in recipe and formulation development, facilitating product labelling compliance on a global scale. With Infor solutions, food and beverage businesses can handle product recalls effectively and efficiently, while achieving the comprehensive business visibility and resilience needed to manage even the most challenging of supply chain disruptions."

"We're delighted to welcome Infor as our official show sponsor for this year's event," said Philippa Christer, IFE Manufacturing event director. "Businesses like Infor are driving progress with a tech-forward and sustainability-focused approach to supporting food and drink production and are true leaders in a sector rife with innovation."

About IFE Manufacturing

Launching 21-23 March 2022, IFE Manufacturing will run alongside IFE, International Food & Drink Event, showcasing suppliers from across the entire supply chain. The event is a one-stop shop for the food & drink manufacturing industry to discover, learn and source the latest products from the best suppliers in the market.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, and high tech. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time-to-value. We are obsessed with delivering successful business outcomes for customers, and we are continually innovating to quickly solve emerging business and industry challenges. Over 65,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees and their deep industry expertise to help overcome market disruptions and achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers, employees and partners. Visit www.infor.com.

