Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™ Opens in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Local tech repair provider Device Doctor has reopened as an Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™ franchise. The store offers professional repair services for anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, and drones—and everything in between.

While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues, and water damage, Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions repair experts have fixed more than 14 million devices and can help with most any tech mishap, with most basic repairs completed in two hours or less.

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions Billings is locally owned by Adam and Wayne Kimmet. No stranger to tech repair, the Kimmets founded Device Doctor in 2012 and are excited for the opportunity to continue growing their business as part of the Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions family.

"We're excited to link arms with Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions and leverage their industry partnerships to better serve this community," said Adam Kimmet. "Our store is now an Authorized Service Center for both Samsung and Google, which allows us to provide a faster, more efficient repair experience for everyone who walks through our doors."

The store's expert repair technicians fix all kinds of technology, regardless of make or model, and the store is an authorized repair provider for Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones. Customers can book a repair appointment online or stop by the store for walk-in service. The store offers free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets, as well as a 90-day limited warranty on all repairs. It even offers a price match guarantee on any local competitor's regularly published price for the same repair.

The new Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions store brings the company's retail footprint to more than 700 locations across the U.S. Formerly known as uBreakiFix®, all U.S. locations will rebrand as Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions throughout 2022.

"We are excited to serve people in Billings with fast and affordable tech repair," said Dave Barbuto, CEO of Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions. "We all rely on our phones and laptops more than ever before, and our mission is bigger than repairing shattered screens and broken charge ports. We fix tech because people depend on it to stay connected to things that are important to them. I look forward to serving this community through our new location."

The new store is located at:

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

611 Hilltop Rd Suite 2, Billings, MT 59105

(406) 694-1709

About Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™, formerly known as uBreakiFix®, is the retail brand operated and franchised by a subsidiary of tech care company Asurion®. As the world's leading tech care company, Asurion eliminates the fears and frustrations associated with technology to ensure its 300 million customers get the most out of their devices, appliances, and connections. Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores specialize in the repair of consumer technology, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and nearly everything in between. Asurion Tech Repair and Solutions repair experts fix cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other tech mishaps at more than 700 stores across the U.S. The stores provide fast, affordable fixes for nearly any device type, regardless of make or model, including authorized repairs for Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

