Nippon Express USA Acquires GDP Certification for CFS in Los Angeles and New York

TOKYO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express USA, Inc. (hereinafter "NX USA"), a group company of Nippon Express Holdings, Inc., has obtained Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification for forwarding operations, inclusive of temporary storage, at temperature-controlled facilities in its CFS near Los Angeles International Airport (effective November 23, 2021) and its CFS near John F. Kennedy International Airport (hereinafter "JFK Airport") in New York City (effective December 20, 2021), evidencing its compliance with GDP standards for the proper distribution of pharmaceuticals.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202203038140-O1-aH5fp6M6

Los Angeles Branch:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202203038140/_prw_PI3fl_n43Z828f.jpg

New York Branch:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202203038140/_prw_PI2fl_70e4g835.jpeg

Los Angeles Branch, NX USA

The area of Southern California centered on Los Angeles has become a hub for pharmaceutical development hosting numerous research institutes. At the same time, it is one of the U.S.' leading metropolitan areas, making it a major consumer of medical and pharmaceutical products.

NX USA's Los Angeles Branch has its own CFS near Los Angeles International Airport, a West Coast gateway to the U.S., fully equipped with a temperature-controlled 24 m2 facility dedicated to pharmaceutical products and capable of both refrigerated (2C - 8C) and constant-temperature (15C - 25C) storage. The NX Group's international temperature-controlled transport services will be combined with temporary storage functions at the GDP-certified warehouse to provide customers with a safe and high-quality pharmaceutical logistics platform.

New York Branch, NX USA

The U.S. Northeast is home to a large number of companies involved in the pharmaceutical and medical device businesses, and demand in those sectors is expected to rise in future. NX USA's New York Branch has its own warehouse near JFK Airport that is fully equipped with a temperature-controlled 24 m2 facility dedicated to pharmaceutical products and capable of both refrigerated (2C - 8C) and constant-temperature (15C - 25C) storage, enabling the Branch to provide a safe and high-quality pharmaceutical distribution platform by operating regular shuttle trucking services that deliver cargo to other Nippon Express locations across the Northeast as early as the following morning.

The NX Group, formerly the Nippon Express Group which renamed its corporate group name following transition to a holding company system in January, will continue stepping up its initiatives in the pharmaceutical industry, identified as a priority industry in the Group's Business Plan, and globally enhancing and expanding its services to meet the increasingly sophisticated and diversified pharmaceutical transport needs of its customers.

Names and addresses of facilities

-Name: Los Angeles Branch, Nippon Express USA, Inc.

-Address: 2233 E Grand Avenue, El Segundo, CA 90245 USA

-Name: New York Branch, Nippon Express USA, Inc.

-Address: 230-19 International Airport Center Building, Suite 100, Jamaica, NY 11413 USA

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group's official LinkedIn account:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

View original content:

SOURCE Nippon Express Holdings, Inc.