SCA publishes 2021 annual and sustainability report

STOCKHOLM, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SCA today publishes its annual and sustainability report for 2021. In the report, SCA describes the company's work to contribute to a fossil-free society. SCA's climate benefit in 2021 amounted to 10.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide based on the forest's net carbon sequestration, substitution effect and reduced fossil emissions.

The annual report is available on the SCA website at www.sca.com. The printed annual report will begin to be distributed to shareholders and other stakeholders from March 25 2022.

The annual report is published in accordance with the reporting requirements of the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). In accordance with the requirements of the ESEF, the year-end report has been provided with XBRL tags. The ESEF files, in Swedish, can be downloaded at sca.com

This disclosure contains information that SCA is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 08-03-2022 08:00 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Edholm, Senior Vice President Communications, +46 73 730 86 89

Josefine Bonnevier, Investor Relations Director, +46 73 525 99 06

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/600/3520131/1545335.pdf Pressrelease SCA Annual Report 2021 https://mb.cision.com/Public/600/3520131/b17817090c75f534.pdf SCA Annual Report 2021

View original content:

SOURCE SCA